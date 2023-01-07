I was looking for a photo of my son to send to family, and found myself scrolling through hundreds of images of friends and family, birds, squirrels, flowers, and all the phases of the moon. Here we are in winter, and I’ve barely reviewed or shared any of the photos I have been taking all summer and fall. Year after year I notice this pattern –photos piling up for editing and sharing until finally sometime in winter I sit down and work my way through all those unprocessed images.

Usually I tell myself I’m “behind,” but this year I had a new perspective; It’s natural that one would want to spend sunny beautiful days out gathering experiences, enjoying the landscape bursting with life, instead of sitting in front of a computer screen.

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.