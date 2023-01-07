I was looking for a photo of my son to send to family, and found myself scrolling through hundreds of images of friends and family, birds, squirrels, flowers, and all the phases of the moon. Here we are in winter, and I’ve barely reviewed or shared any of the photos I have been taking all summer and fall. Year after year I notice this pattern –photos piling up for editing and sharing until finally sometime in winter I sit down and work my way through all those unprocessed images.
Usually I tell myself I’m “behind,” but this year I had a new perspective; It’s natural that one would want to spend sunny beautiful days out gathering experiences, enjoying the landscape bursting with life, instead of sitting in front of a computer screen.
Now, when nights are long, and especially on days that are cold and grey, is an ideal time to appreciate images of green leaves, summer sunshine, celebratory gatherings. Winter is a perfect time for processing those experiences that sometimes flicker by so quickly in busier months.
Throughout the web of life here in the Northeast, winter is a time for living on all stored goodness we gathered throughout the growing season. Many of my neighbors have root cellars and freezers full of winter squash and roots, canned tomatoes and jam. I have stored up a different harvest this year: good books to read, yarn to knit, and so many images of these past seasons.
As I open up those folders of photos I took this summer while we were dashing about, I’m continuously surprised by all I have forgotten, and glad now to have a pause to remember and process, to sort and share.
I must have had that in mind while I was taking photo after photo of that glorious sunset by the lake--this amazing gift of a moment could not be fully appreciated just then, and could be enjoyed again and again in a slower, quieter time. Not just the brilliant shade of pink, the majesty of the water, but the experience itself – those feelings of awe and wonder, and gratitude for the privilege of being in that beautiful place with my family for a time of quiet and rest.
Here at the head of the new year is an ideal time to notice what we have stored up for “someday.” My husband is not a shutterbug but does love collecting vinyl records. For him it’s a great time to get to know new albums he has acquired, and to remember old ones buried deep in the collection he’d forgotten he had. Each record played not only brings to life the gift of music, but the stories of how the music came into our lives, and what it brings back. Just as a jar of plum preserves brings back the taste of summer when trees are bare, this is a great time to appreciate whatever gifts we have stored up.
What have you stored up for later, either through intentional planning or through the natural accrual of our days and years? Sometimes our eyes are focused on what’s new and what’s next, but whenever we remember to look around and look back to what we already have, we often find little treasures we had forgotten.
Once I asked my son to clear his windowsill of his many collections, and he emerged with buckets of trash, recycling and natural objects. “Did you find any treasures?” I asked. “Nope, it was all trash” he replied. “Did you learn anything, going through all those things you collected?” I asked. “Yes,” he said, “don’t hang on to trash.” The twigs, pinecones and stones went out to decorate my garden, and rejoin the ecosystem, and he had a fresh clear windowsill ready for warmer months.
Sometimes when we process the harvest we’ve stored up we find blurry photos, moldy preserves, scratched records or challenging memories we are ready to release. That’s good too- It’s valuable to clear out that inner and outer space to make room for seasons to come. As you process your experiences of the past year, I invite you to wonder — what is ready to be composted?
On those grey cold days of winter when the fields are frozen, I encourage you to notice whatever treasurers you have stored up. There is often much more goodness in store than we realize until we take the time to notice. Perhaps today is “someday” we’ve been waiting for.
Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Parish Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.
