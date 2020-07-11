With more than 30 years of experience in story craft, WVIA producer and on-air personality Fiona Siobhan Powell will bring her wit and expertise to a special four-part workshop series designed especially for adults and emerging adults. Presented via Zoom, the interactive and intimate forum will take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16. This unique presentation and clinic will guide participants through identifying story-telling-worthy tales, honing language and expression to maximize effect, and crafting a memorable presentation.
“Whether it is your family story, a folktale from your heritage, or your personal story, HOW to tell a story is important,” explains Powell. “We all have stories, but few people know instinctively how to engage an audience whether in church, at a gathering, or as a performance.” Developing those skills can take years and countless hours of study and work, but “this series of workshops is designed to bring you on that journey from hesitant speaker, to confident, sensitive master of the art of telling,” she says.
Powell has been honing her own skills since she was a young girl in her native Wales. She travelled extensively in her childhood and has now settled in the United States, but Fiona has focused her work on the history and tales of her beloved Celtic Nations of Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, and Somerset, England. Interweaving memories and stories from her own life, she flavors each tale with a distinctly Welsh sensibility and humor, a charming chuckle, and a beautiful soothing accent.
In addition to her work at WVIA, Powell has been a frequent artist in residence with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and a cherished guest of many local libraries. She also had a story featured in “The Tales of John Kneebones” in 2019.
Last week Fiona performed virtually for the Library System of Bradford County, delighting audiences with tales from around the world while spinning wool on her treasured spinning wheel “Sheila.” Recordings of those performances are available for viewing on Facebook and will be posted on the various library websites in the future.
Her storytelling workshop is open to ages 14 and up and will be available via Zoom at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16. To register for this special four-part workshop, interested parties should contact the Library System of Bradford County on Facebook or by email at bradfordcountylibrarysystem@gmail.com. You can also express your interest to your local library to register. The workshop is free but space may be limited.
The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries serving Bradford County including the Allen F. Pierce Free Library in Troy, Bradford County Library in Burlington, Green Free Library in Canton, Mather Memorial Library in Ulster, Monroeton Public Library, Sayre Public Library, Spalding Memorial Library in Athens, Towanda Public Library, and Wyalusing Public Library. Call your local library or reach out to them on social media for more information about their modified hours and services as libraries throughout the Commonwealth transition through the COVID emergency.
