You know how it is when your kids are sick and you feel so sorry for them that you wish you could be sick yourself instead? I thought I was past that portion of my life. But I have a sick tree, and I wish I could get blossom blight myself.

My tree is a flowering plum, Prunus cerasifera ‘Thundercloud’, with clouds of small pink flowers in spring and dusky red leaves all summer. It grows to about twenty-five feet, just right for a small house.