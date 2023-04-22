You know how it is when your kids are sick and you feel so sorry for them that you wish you could be sick yourself instead? I thought I was past that portion of my life. But I have a sick tree, and I wish I could get blossom blight myself.
My tree is a flowering plum, Prunus cerasifera ‘Thundercloud’, with clouds of small pink flowers in spring and dusky red leaves all summer. It grows to about twenty-five feet, just right for a small house.
I planted it thirty years ago, when I first started to make this garden. Trees should always be the first thing to go in, for a couple of reasons. First, of course, because they take a long time to grow into something, unlike flowers that are instant gratification.
Even more important, trees provide the frame for a garden, the structure. It is important to have them in place before you start laying out the smaller elements. You don’t put the wallboard up before the studs. (I learned THAT lesson the hard way.) So I have this tree out back, defining that part of the patio. It’s just the right tree in just the right spot. And now it is very sick.
A sick perennial is less bothersome. You take your best shot at figuring out the problem, grab an appropriate fungicide or insecticide, and have at it. If it doesn’t work, dig it out, buy a new one. In a season or so it will look just like before.
Trees are more difficult. You aren’t likely to wipe out two upstairs bedrooms pulling out a chrysanthemum. And since most gardener have many more small plants than trees, we’re more familiar with their problems. Finally, we can’t be casual with such an important patient. The job must be done right.
The first thing you must do, obviously, is figure out exactly what’s wrong, and you probably can’t do that. That’s why we pay taxes for Cooperative Extension agents. Call them and they’ll tell you to bring in a specimen and explain exactly what they need. They can identify the problem and prescribe a regimen of treatment. Pay attention.
But, hey, I’m an expert, right? I don’t need no steenkin’ specialist. I’m supposed to know this stuff. Well, I don’t. But I do have a couple of very hefty volumes on tree problems. After three hours of squinting at very fine print, very long words, and legions of obscure and vaguely pornographic-looking photos of tree diseases, I found I had some kind of Monilinia, a fungus disease.
It is common to have more than one problem, and I also had scale, but I knew that. I could tell because the car was all sticky. If everything around your tree is sticky, you probably have scale.
These need different sprays, each at exactly the right times. Scale must be hit when the crawlers hatch and the fungus when the blossoms first open and at specific intervals after that. This is not a job for an old Windex bottle, and power sprayers are too expensive. I like a trombone sprayer, which gives you the range and volume at a bearable price.
The weather was breezy, but timing was critical, so I made the ultimate sacrifice. I set the alarm for dawn and sprayed in the still air of early morning. By the time I figured out I could also have done it in the evening, I was already on my second cup of coffee.
It will take a couple years of treatment. I don’t know if I can cure this tree, but I hope I can keep it under control. Eventually my heirs can plant a new tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.