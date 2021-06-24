Sunflowers for Hope 2020 Art Exhibition Tour Announced

SAYRE — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Valley Art Initiative announced the Sunflowers for Hope 2020 Art Exhibition Tour kickoff to be at the Sayre Theater Grand Re-Opening on July 1.
The Sayre Theater will be the first location for the participating artists and the public to view the work. It will remain at this location for two weeks. The art exhibition will continue to the Sayre campus Guthrie Atrium July 13 and tour on to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus on Aug. 23.
The Valley Art Initiative, using Facebook to connect with the community, put out a call for entries of sunflower art on March 30, 2020. During the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating sunflowers helped many to think of hopeful times ahead.
Due to the quarantine, imaginations were pushed to design from found objects and non-traditional materials. Over 65 participating hometown residents created, photographed and posted their art to the Facebook page for submission. Local artist Lynn Underwood proceeded to print each sunflower submission and transform them into 3D blooms collaged together into one work of art. This collaboration then became Sunflowers for Hope 2020.
This yearlong process is now complete and will be presented to the public as a reflection of the hope that we kept and continue to spread. On July 1, Sunflowers for Hope 2020 will be on exhibition at the Sayre Theatre for its grand re-opening.
“Thanks to Valley Art Initiative, I was able to reconnect to my art background and found solace during such a difficult time,” said participant Anita Drislane. “It has been a joy to create and a challenge to open my eyes to so many different mediums. It was also wonderful to see so much talent engaged in this process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.