Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest coming in June

A music and arts festival dedicated to Susquehanna Valley appreciation will arrive this summer at French Azilum.
The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest will be held from June 14 to 19 to showcase many art, musical and educational events. The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting the festival.
An art competition will give artists a chance to create plein air paintings of towns and landscapes within 15 miles of French Azilum. A plein air painting is an artwork that is made outdoors. This plein air fest will be the first one ever in northeast Pennsylvania and will start with a nocturne paint-out in Wyalusing on June 14. An exhibit and awards ceremony on June 19 at the TW Community room will end the fest. The ceremony will be in affiliation with the Blue Heron Artisan Shop on Main Street in Wyalusing.
A preview art show will be at French Azilum on June 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring people’s displayed artwork. There will be a discussion on the valley’s history and art, including music from the Doug Smith Jazz Combo. Reservations will be required for the show and BCRAC can be contacted for tickets.
Children ages 8 to 16 can take part in a mural painting project lead by Jan Lokuta of Dupont on the morning of June 18.
For those interested in music, there will also be a music festival at French Azilum from June 17 to 19. It will feature diverse music genres such as old time, jazz, bluegrass, Americana, blues, gypsy swing and folk.
Musicians like Clarence Spady, an award-wining guitarist and Scranton native will perform for attendees. Fiddle player Emerald Rae will perform on June 17 and give attendees the chance to see one of the nation’s best fiddle players today. A zydeco dance band called Li’l Anne and Hot Cayenne from Ithaca, N.Y will also perform. The Latin jazz ensemble, The MAQ Combo will perform on the night of June 18 and will be preceded by a salsa dance lesson.
Anyone from ages 12 to 24 will take part in a musical performance on June 19 at noon. Registration for the performance is required, while the BCRAC can be contacted for those who want to sign up. There will also be two classes in historic dance forms on June 18 under the pavilion.
Historical themed events will include a June 18 discussion about artists like Wilkes-Barre native George Catlin who painted 19th century American Indian portraits. Several authors will be present to discuss their books that relate to French Azilum region.
Environmental and ecology discussions at the festival will talk about river preservation. Freshwater Ecologist Peter Petokas will have a discussion on giant salamanders on June 18.
A river paddle on June 18 at 8 a.m on the river between Wysox and French Azilum will be available. Reservations are required and can be made with Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run. Contact Keith Brown at kayaks@ptd.net or 570-764-7102. A $20 donation is requested to the SSSF in addition to any rental fees.
Tickets for the event may purchased at a discount online before June 3 on the festival website or can be purchased at the gate.
