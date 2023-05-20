A season of graduations is about to begin in my family; my son and both nieces are about to receive diplomas. Emotions are running high — relief that their programs are almost done, sadness to be separated from friends, uncertainty about the future. Everyone has senioritis as they face the final hurdles of papers and exams. As a parent and an aunt, I have no final work to finish and am already on to pride in their accomplishments, joy in the wonderful adults they are becoming, and a bit of sadness at the end of this chapter of our lives.

It brings back memories of my own high school graduation — 400-ish teens who had among us accomplishments and struggles, joy and sadness, in varying amounts. In our yearbook we honored our two classmates who had not lived to finish high school, feeling acutely the empty places where they should have been on graduation day. As we stood in line in our caps and gowns waiting for the processional to begin, one student told us that just moments before he found out he failed a class and wasn’t really going to be able to graduate, but they let him participate in the ceremony anyway. Another classmate had been off receiving a presidential award in DC and barely made it back — I’ll never forget her standing at the top of the stairs, gown fluttering, making a dramatic and hurried entrance at the tail of our processional. One graduation ceremony, so many different experiences and emotions.

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.