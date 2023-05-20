A season of graduations is about to begin in my family; my son and both nieces are about to receive diplomas. Emotions are running high — relief that their programs are almost done, sadness to be separated from friends, uncertainty about the future. Everyone has senioritis as they face the final hurdles of papers and exams. As a parent and an aunt, I have no final work to finish and am already on to pride in their accomplishments, joy in the wonderful adults they are becoming, and a bit of sadness at the end of this chapter of our lives.
It brings back memories of my own high school graduation — 400-ish teens who had among us accomplishments and struggles, joy and sadness, in varying amounts. In our yearbook we honored our two classmates who had not lived to finish high school, feeling acutely the empty places where they should have been on graduation day. As we stood in line in our caps and gowns waiting for the processional to begin, one student told us that just moments before he found out he failed a class and wasn’t really going to be able to graduate, but they let him participate in the ceremony anyway. Another classmate had been off receiving a presidential award in DC and barely made it back — I’ll never forget her standing at the top of the stairs, gown fluttering, making a dramatic and hurried entrance at the tail of our processional. One graduation ceremony, so many different experiences and emotions.
Some folks are going on to a job or school that is their first choice, other folks are carrying disappointment about doors that have not opened for them, paths that are not what they would have chosen. As we witness these rites of passage, the graduations or weddings so common this time of year, there is opportunity for spiritual practice if we choose. How can we be present to the joys and disappointments of one another in a healthy way?
The Buddhist tradition offers the concept of “sympathetic joy” — feeling joy with others who are experiencing good fortune, even when we ourselves are not. We don’t practice this much as a culture. In fact, I’ve noticed that instead of “congratulations” sometimes people say “so jealous.” We all feel jealousy from time to time, especially when we see someone achieve a goal or have a bit of good luck that we ourselves wanted. Only one student can be valedictorian, or win that athletics award. Competitions with only one winner reinforce this mindset; if there is only one award, it strengthens the idea that there is only so much good fortune, so much joy to go around. It also makes us feel — at least for a moment — as if getting an award is the most important thing that can happen to us, that shows our life is valuable. These experiences give rise to feelings of jealousy, or superiority, or lack of self-worth — all of which are normal human emotions — but the Buddhist teaching challenges us to cultivate sympathetic joy in the midst of it all.
If you find yourself at a graduation, wedding, or other celebration of milestones, (especially if you got there early and have been waiting forever for things to begin) I invite you to notice what feelings are arising in yourself — notice without judgement, and with compassion for whatever arises. Sometime when my own heart is feeling loving towards someone dear, the loving kindness naturally overflows to all those celebrating their milestones, standing on the brink of a new road. Sometimes when my own heart is heavy, it is natural to feel compassion for friends, loved ones, and strangers who are grieving, or disappointed, or struggling. If you notice those who are experiencing joy, see if you can join them in their joy, make space for their joy in your own heart, and let it ripple out. The world needs more joy, more loving-kindness and more compassion. Whenever it is available, let us share and help it grow.
Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.