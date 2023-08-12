I married Mother Earth; she is connected to all things living. She talks to plants, rabbits, turtles, ducks and birds. At 80, Gloria (Mrs. Marple) has never needed therapy; I suspect, because her special bond with nature has within it a certain healing power. There seems to be an invisible thread of life running through all of God’s creatures that enables one to gain strength and safety from the other. At his lowest point, Job speaks of talking with the animals and plants. “But ask the animals, and they will teach you; the birds of the air and they will tell you; ask the plants of the earth and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you” (Job 12:7-8).

God does use people to care for animals; but, does God use animals to care for people? God did use ravens to nurture and feed a discouraged Elijah (1 Kings 17:4-6). Recent findings indicate that pets help people to live longer, healthier lives. According to Dr. Alan Beck, director of the Center for the Interaction of Animals and Society at the University of Pennsylvania, just talking to a dog or bird tends to reduce blood pressure. People seem to talk to animals with a calm voice, reducing blood pressure; by contrast, blood pressure usually rises when we talk with other people. Beck points out that even “watching fish swim about” has a relaxing effect in some people.