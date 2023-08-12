I married Mother Earth; she is connected to all things living. She talks to plants, rabbits, turtles, ducks and birds. At 80, Gloria (Mrs. Marple) has never needed therapy; I suspect, because her special bond with nature has within it a certain healing power. There seems to be an invisible thread of life running through all of God’s creatures that enables one to gain strength and safety from the other. At his lowest point, Job speaks of talking with the animals and plants. “But ask the animals, and they will teach you; the birds of the air and they will tell you; ask the plants of the earth and they will teach you; and the fish of the sea will declare to you” (Job 12:7-8).
God does use people to care for animals; but, does God use animals to care for people? God did use ravens to nurture and feed a discouraged Elijah (1 Kings 17:4-6). Recent findings indicate that pets help people to live longer, healthier lives. According to Dr. Alan Beck, director of the Center for the Interaction of Animals and Society at the University of Pennsylvania, just talking to a dog or bird tends to reduce blood pressure. People seem to talk to animals with a calm voice, reducing blood pressure; by contrast, blood pressure usually rises when we talk with other people. Beck points out that even “watching fish swim about” has a relaxing effect in some people.
No wonder pet therapy works so well. For one thing, animals always make themselves available; they are always ready to clear their busy schedules and take time for us. Animals provide comfort, friendship, and companionship. They are the best listeners in the world. Animals make no judgments; they let you think out loud. No matter what you say, it will be accepted --even if it’s really stupid. Animals make few demands, and unlike human relationships, the companionship of an animal is uncomplicated.
Animals have also helped us in practical ways, by plowing our fields, harvesting our crops, working our mines, leading us through the darkness if we are blind, and hearing for us. Our children are taught responsibility as they care for animals. Elderly people who have pets go to the doctor less frequently than those who lack animal companionship. Just having an animal present can increase a sick individual’s chances of survival, calm a troubled child, or stimulate the uncommunicative to “open up.” Today, 2-year-old Great-Grandson, Landrie, stopped by for a visit. He was much more interested in a wooden “duck” I had carved, than in me! Yes, a duck turned an “awkward” visit into a “happy” visit –no “quack” intended. Maybe, I could get on his better side by giving him the duck next time he drops in? Could be worth a try.
Early one spring, when Gloria and I were at Deb LeVan’s getting our hair cut, her son, Ryan, introduced us to some newly hatched turtles he had caught from his grandparent’s pond. One of Ryan’s turtles, Myrtle, spent the summer of 1997 in Gloria’s 250 gallon water garden which is situated beside the path leading to our counseling clinic. Throughout that summer I caught clients sitting on the garden bench beside the water garden talking to Myrtle as they waited for their appointments. Some clients got so involved with Myrtle the Turtle that they were late for their appointments. At the time, I thought about letting Myrtle take over the clinic.
How true is the saying: “All things bright and beautiful; All creatures great and small; All things wise and wonderful; The Lord God made them all.”
