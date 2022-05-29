How is your heart these days? My heart is full and tender and exhausted. Fresh tragedy fills the news before I have even begun to comprehend or grieve the recent tragedy. Perhaps my friend is moved to tears by a devastating event, and I may only feel a kind of heaviness, exhaustion, overwhelm, numbness even. It is hard to say why some events pierce us to the core and others just feel like cold hard facts. This is especially true if you are struggling with challenges close to home- if you are waiting by the phone for a call from the doctor, your heart may not have room for anything else. Or perhaps you are joyfully welcoming a new family member into the world, graduating or watching a loved one graduate, and are feeling a dissonance of conflicting feelings seeing life’s tragedies and miracles side by side. I have come to believe that our fragile human bodies, minds and hearts simply can’t hold it all.
My heart has been so full lately that sometimes even the abundant beauty of springtime is too much for me. I think of the phrase from Psalm 23 “my cup runneth over” as I watch the beautiful early morning sunlight and the songs of birds pour over the walls of my heart like water pouring over a glass already full.
Perhaps it is enough simply to keep our hearts open in compassion. Sometimes when faced with so much our hearts put up defenses like a walled fortress in an attempt to keep pain and loss at bay. This is a natural survival mechanism that has evolved in us humans so that we can live through devastating times. But our souls are not meant to live without love, without compassion. When our hearts are walled up we lose something vital not only to our own humanity, but in our relationship one another and with the divine. If it is all too much to feel, let us prioritize compassion toward ourselves and others.
In times such as these, I encourage the practice of just noticing whatever feelings and sensations are arising in you, even if they are heaviness, numbness, exhaustion. It’s okay too to be fed by the beauty of the bird’s song, families coming together in marriage, children growing and graduating. The heart needs these too, they are medicine for the spirit. Trust the logic of your heart. Be compassionate with your tender heart. If it is joyful, the world needs that joy. If it is rent with grief, it is because you are processing loss and brokenness, and your grief is necessary for the healing of the world. If you feel numb, perhaps your heart is exhausted and needs a break. Please be compassionate with your poor heart, grief is exhausting, even the beauty of birdsong is too much for us to fully hold.
I have often found myself in prayer, asking the divine to hold that great overflow of all I cannot hold. The troubles and beauties of the world are big and we are so small. Perhaps some version of this prayer would be helpful:
Spirit of life, my cup runneth over.
The troubles and beauties of this world are too much for me to hold.
Please help me know what is mine to feel, mine to carry, and to lay down all the rest.
Help me keep my heart open in connection to that which is larger than myself.
Help me know what you are calling me to do and be for the healing of my community and the wider web of life.
Help me rest in your love so that I may grow in compassion and manifest your love in the world.
Amen
