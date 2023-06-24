Not long ago, Pennsylvania imposed a hefty new tax on pipe tobacco — supposedly to dissuade children from smoking a pipe. And it has worked! I have never seen a kid with a briar pipe. The new tax on cigarettes has not worked as well. There is no new tax on cigars because Pennsylvania cigar makers have a lobby in Harrisburg.

But here is the question. If the government can use taxes to bully us into doing what they think we should, what will be next?