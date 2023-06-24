Not long ago, Pennsylvania imposed a hefty new tax on pipe tobacco — supposedly to dissuade children from smoking a pipe. And it has worked! I have never seen a kid with a briar pipe. The new tax on cigarettes has not worked as well. There is no new tax on cigars because Pennsylvania cigar makers have a lobby in Harrisburg.
But here is the question. If the government can use taxes to bully us into doing what they think we should, what will be next?
Tobacco is a member of the nightshade family of plants, the Solanacaea. Maybe we should ban the lot. It’s a disreputable bunch, and no lobbyist is going to protest.
Deadly nightshade, a noxious weed, was a principle ingredient in medieval witches’ brews. Tax it out of existence. And belladonna, a favorite of the Borgias, who gained a well-earned reputation as poisoners.
Daturas and brugmansias, also tobacco kin, are among my favorite flowers. Their huge trumpet-shaped blossoms and heady scent are a standout in my garden. But their history as a hallucinogen used by the Indians puts them under suspicion. Several Southern communities have already outlawed them, as usual, hiding under the guise of protecting the children.
But that’s not all. Today tobacco, tomorrow tomatoes and petunias? They, too, are tobacco cousins, along with potatoes, eggplant, peppers, and several less common — but still beautiful — garden flowers.
But no, you say. Those are good, the others are bad. A facile dichotomy, one easily addressed by legislation.
But evil, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, and the line between good and bad meanders.
The bad plants used by witches and murderers and curious kids have also been used by doctors for great good. Our modern pharmacopoeia would be leaner without belladonna, atropine, scopolamine, and other even less pronounceable nostrums. Like many substances, small amounts heal, larger amounts harm.
Even the edible nightshades contain toxic alkaloids. Tomatoes, the pride of the summer suburban garden, have killed livestock that ate the plants. And every housewife knows not to eat potato skins that have turned green from exposure to light. They may not know that the poison compound, solanine, is present even in unexposed skins and can be dangerous in quantity.
Capsaicin, the chemical that makes peppers hot, is a common ingredient in muscle and arthritis rubs. Anyone who has prepared a large harvest of hot peppers without rubber gloves has learned that the resulting burns can be excruciating. And we EAT these things!
The organic gardeners’ dictum is that if a large amount of a chemical is dangerous, even a smidgen is taboo. Watch for the tomato tax and pepper prevention ads.
I’m going to continue enjoying my tomatoes and my peppers and my daturas and brugmansias, and my potatoes. Especially my potatoes. And even my pipe, whether it’s good for me or not. If the federal government ever succeeds in taxing stupidity, I’ll have more things to worry about than my briar.
