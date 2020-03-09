While the best time to plant a tree was during our first seedling sale 50 years ago, the second-best time is today!
Planting trees is an investment in the future and locals have been making that investment through the conservation district’s annual sale for 50 years. Each winter when the “green papers” start showing up at local store fronts, we know that spring is drawing near.
It is a greatly enjoyed tradition. Each year for 50 years, a mid-April day finds volunteers gathering to “pack the trees.”
Everyone hopes for one of those mild, sunny spring days, and just as often it turns out to be a cold finger affair. But everyone is smiling and laughing just the same. Early tree seedling sales were great social gatherings for conservation district directors and their families, and the feeling continues today.
This year’s seedling sale features species that are native to the Pennsylvania hardwood forests including: Eastern White Pine, Sugar Maple, White Oak, Black Locust, Gray Dogwood and more. Also for sale will be strawberries, blueberries, pear trees (limited supply), wildflower seed mix, food plot blends and bird boxes. Tree shelters and stakes will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.
Now is the perfect time to begin planning ahead for spring and secure the best selection of tree and fruit seedlings our program has to offer.
Planting tree seedlings is an inexpensive way for landowners to accomplish conservation projects on their property, while preserving their land for future generations to come.
Planting trees also provides numerous benefits like reducing erosion, providing habitat for wildlife, adding landscaping beauty, forest regeneration, great exercise for you (and your pets) and many more.
Seedlings can be ordered online at www.bccdpa.com or with a mail-in application form; checks must accompany order forms. Mail-in order forms can be found at various businesses throughout the county or at the district office in Wysox. All proceeds from the sale support conservation education efforts in Bradford County.
The final day for placing an order is March 27 and pick-up day is from 9 a.m. to noon on April 18 at the Stoll Nature Resource Center (across from the Wysox Fire Hall/ball fields in Wysox).
To celebrate the 50th Annual Seedling Sale the first 50 orders that are picked up on April 18 will receive a free gift.
Volunteers will be gathering to “pack the trees” on Wednesday, April 15 at the Stoll Natural Resource Center. New volunteers are always welcome, so if you would like to join in the fun, give us a call and get all the details.
Don’t wait another 50 years to get a new tree in the ground. Do it today!
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
