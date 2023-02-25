Roughly 17 million acres of Pennsylvania are covered by forests; approximately one third of which is publicly accessible. We should all be thankful for these facts for so many reasons, including benefits of clean air and water, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities, and so many more.

One reason to be thankful for forests, which I don’t often encounter in things I read, is much less quantifiable and admittedly abstract, but I would bet that many readers feel the same. I think I speak for many of us when I say that I’m thankful for our forests for the sense of wonder they inspire.