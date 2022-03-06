Every day, when Gloria and I drive home from our office at the Austinville Church, as we come to Dorothy Stile’s “Mountain View” farm, we look to the distance to see windmills turning out kilowatt hours of electric energy to heat and light our homes. They are almost always running. According to the manager, when they are not running (which is almost never) –they either don’t need the power, or if they do need the power, they just immediately start up a “stand-by” natural gas generator. The Columbia River Valley is now full of wind mills –while the Columbia River hydro-electric projects are on “stand-by” as a source of “potential energy” (energy “stored up” in the form of water behind dams).
Companies, like BP, are moving rapidly toward Renewable energies, like wind & solar. Think renewable energy will go away? You might as well think the wind will stop blowing or the sun will not rise. Don’t bet on it. In the first 4 months of 2021, 22.5 % of our U.S. electric was produced by renewables. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sees that rising to 28.83 % by April 2023 –and to over 50% by 2030. There is no stopping the wind or the sun! Of course, countries like Denmark already produce 67% of their electric from renewables (46.8% from wind). When demand is down (say, in the middle of the night) they store the excess production in the batteries of their electric cars to use the following day.
When thinking energy, three ideas are involved: Sustainable, Carbon Neutral, and “Energy Independence.” Sustainable? Well, the wind or sun are unlikely to get “used up!” There is no coal train running into the bottom of a windmill –only a wire running out of the bottom. By the way, there’s no pile of dead birds underneath either.
What about Carbon Neutral? Well, windmills don’t make carbon or use carbon. So, yes, carbon neutral. When Gloria and I were younger, we were “farm kids,” back-to-the-earth people –milked our own cow, had chickens, raised a big garden, canned or froze everything we ate, & burned wood. We had to rethink some of it. At first, we thought of the wood burning as “carbon neutral.” That is, trees take in (and store carbon) and put out oxygen –but, they’re not quite carbon neutral if you burn wood to heat your house. For example, our grandson Nick is going to take down two 100-year-old maple trees next to our house in the spring. I think just one of them might heat our home for a winter. The problem is the tree is a 100 years old –and, therefore, it took 100 years to collect-up all that carbon. We would be putting the entire 100 years worth back into the atmosphere in just one winter. So, we would have to have 100 of those trees growing (in stages of 1 to 100) at the same time to be carbon neutral. That might take at least 10 acres of land –not very practical when you think that we are not the only people living on the earth. Not to mention all the other energy used to get the wood: chainsaws, chainsaw gas, pickup trucks, truck gas, and human energy (Which, maybe you could justify as –well, maybe exercise!). Anyway, not quite carbon neutral! It would be better to leave the carbon in the wood & use the lumber to build a house.
In these days, I look at the mountain in a new way. I see the windmills every day and I see something called Energy Independence. I see them as a way to avoid war. In other words, when I see the big mills churning out the Kilowatt hours, I’m thinking, “Vladimir Putin, you can keep your oil. I don’t need what you’ve got. I’m going to avoid a fight, by avoiding you. I’ll pay more for my gas now, to help protect the Ukrainian people; but; I am going to figure out how to make an end-run around you.” Perhaps peace is avoiding the bully in the first place.
So, when I look at the mountain I not only see a chance at conservation and helping the earth, I see a better chance at living in peace. Not just “carbon neutral;” but “energy independence.” The best way to not cave in to a bully is to not do business with him in the first place. Don’t need you, Mr. Putin. All you are is “dust in the wind” (Kansas).
Time to protect the earth, work toward peace –and count on God for our energy. “He who forms the mountains, who creates the wind, and who reveals his thoughts” (Amos 4:13) . As for the Sun? “It rises at one end of the heavens and makes its circuit to the other; nothing (no one) is deprived of its warmth” (Psalm 19:6). You can depend on the wind and the Sun. As for PEACE? Perhaps, “The answer is (literally) blowing in the wind” (Bob Dylan).
