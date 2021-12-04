If you have one house plant, you put it wherever you want it. If you have a hundred. you put them wherever you can. But if you have a dozen or so, you must put some thought into arranging them.
The perfect stage for a collection of plants is a bay window, the kind that cantilevers out and has a floor where you can put stuff. I don’t have a bay window, but it’s high on my lengthy list of major projects to put off until next year. In fact, it’s been on that list for over ten years.
People who actually have bay windows too often just shove plants in helter-skelter. There is very little written to guide you in the artistic arrangement of house plants — composition, textures, color — and about halfway through my second paragraph, I began to understand why. I can’t think of a thing to say that would be of much use.
Well, one thing maybe. Plants like to be grouped together. If you have several plants, don’t put one in the kitchen, another in the den, or one in this window and another in that.
Plants like humidity, and our houses in winter are desert dry. But plants transpire, they give off moisture through their leaves. Grouped together, they can create their own healthy microclimate. It’s either that or cook spaghetti every night until May.
In a flat space, like the deck of a bay window or on the floor in front of a patio door, think in three dimensions instead of the two that are presented. That means raising some plants above the others.
I have all sorts of found items to elevate plants. The easiest is a clay pot turned upside down. I also have a collection of clay drainage pipe, much of which I’ve dug up from some long abandoned line while preparing new garden areas. Less prescient gardeners throw such junk out, but not me. I also don’t let contractors who have done work here throw out what they foolishly call “scraps”. Random pieces of 4 X 4s prop up plants, painted where appropriate to match the room. For the profligate there are real pillars in various styles that are intended specifically to lift up potted plants.
Hanging plants can also expand the vertical dimension. The common way to do this is with ceiling hooks. Ceiling hooks, though, are in a set place — right there — and changing composition might call for a plant to move a foot this way or that way.
For a bay window or sliding door, a drapery rod, one of the heavy duty, lavishly decorative kind, mounted on the ceiling gives you options. If a plant needs to be a foot to the left, just slide it there. And you can hang several plants at different levels from one rod.
Another way of adding a vertical aspect to a plant collection is with glass shelves mid-way up a window. This looks particularly good with an array of windows. I use mine for small succulents.
It’s easy and cheap. Well, I said that I did it, so it goes without saying that it is easy and cheap. Utilitarian steel brackets from the hardware store can be painted to match the woodwork. And any small town store over thirty years old has a basement full of strong glass pieces, six or eight inches wide and nearly any length, left over from out-of-fashion fixtures. Ask. Nicely. Offer to pay, but don’t be hasty pulling your wallet out.
As usual, when I think I have little to say, I run out of time to say it. We may revisit this subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.