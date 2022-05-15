It’s been 28 years since Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein published their book, “The Bell Curve.” The premise of the book was that whites scored better than blacks on standardized IQ tests. White supremacists loved it. Yes, they had white supremacists back then! Murray and Herrnstein maintained that the difference was primarily inherent, and therefore, it is a waste of money to intervene with remedial programs like Head Start. “For many people, there is nothing they can learn that will repay the cost of teaching,” Murray told The New York Times. The 552 page book sold fast at $30 a clip. It also landed on nearly every talk show and the cover of Newsweek. I’m watching some our new black American leaders 28 years later –and, I’m thinking, “Murray & Hernstein must be really embarrassed by now. These people are really smart –and nice!” They make me happy!
While it is agreed that standardized IQ tests can be relied upon to measure whatever it is that they measure with predictability (so long as the environment of the test-taker remains constant), there is little agreement on what it is that the tests actually measure. As E. Torrey Fuller, author and social critic, put it, “IQ tests, as such, are a poor way to measure differences between anything because it is not clear what they measure.” IQ tests are not designed to be used to rank races, states, or schools. They are designed to help individuals –not rate them.
It has been argued that IQ tests measure, not intelligence, but familiarity with mainstream middle-class culture. For example, the IQs of a comparison group of black children from the same area who were living with their natural black parents (with the accompanying disadvantage of the black community) averaged 90. However, after a group of black children raised in middle-class (advantaged) white homes were tested some years later, their average IQ was 110, some 20 points above the other group (Santrock & Bartlett, 1986). The more privileged society, itself, gave these kids a break! Research demonstrating that opportunity does affect IQ scores is too numerous to list. Score results depend upon such variables as: equal access to the material, equal opportunity to learn the material, equal motivation to learn the material, and equal familiarity with the test-taking situation. Well, to make it simple, if your family didn’t tell that story –or use those words, you’re just out of luck when you take a test designed around people who are nearly all white, middle class Americans!
Standardized IQ tests contain vocabulary words, geography and history questions, folk sayings, comparisons, puzzles, and block designs. A child from an advantaged environment will have access to teachers, parents and communities who use the words and folk sayings that are on these tests, as well as opportunity for travel, and access to books, puzzles, and educational games and toys. In addition, motivation will be increased as children see parents valuing knowledge that may be considered of little value to parents who live in a strict survival world. The language black children experienced as they grew up was often not reflected in the IQ tests they were given or in the language the tester used in presenting test items to them. Test makers have not come up with a culture-free or culture-fair test.
Murray and Herrnstein are wrong on all counts: First, IQ scores are affected by environment; second, IQ tests that are designed and normed within the context of a majority culture cannot be valid when applied to a minority culture; third, standard IQ tests fail to measure many important aspects of total intelligence, such as social intelligence, and adaptability. Murray and Herrnstein would have us blame the disadvantaged (or those from culturally different backgrounds) and make sure that we don’t give them a chance. Their idea is not new; it is an idea that was used to keep Jews and southern Europeans out of the United States in the 1920s and one that won high praise in Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Many of us feel that every child should have the opportunity to reach for his or her God-given potential. Culture should add flavor –making the world more interesting for all of us. For me, it all goes back to: “Red and yellow, black and white, they are (equally) precious in His sight. Jesus loves (all) the children of the world!” Good!
