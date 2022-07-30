Death is such a universal human experience that it seems impossible that it could catch us unawares; yet, it often does! Since death makes us feel helpless, it is natural to avoid thinking about it at all. Perhaps the quandary of death is knowing that it marks the boundary of relationship and productivity as we now experience it. The Bible says, “there is a physical body, there is also a spiritual body” (1 Corinthians 15:44). Paul called the afterlife a “mystery” (1 Corinthians 15:51). Certainly, we would all like to know more about the afterlife; however, the Bible cautions, “what we will be has not yet been revealed” (1 John 3:2). What we do know is that for something to be eternal it cannot remain physical (1 Corinthians 15:50). –And, “eternal” does appeal to me! So, it is the spiritual body, rather than the physical body, that has immortality.

Our job for now, is to use these temporary, physical bodies to produce “things eternal” –you know, spiritual things. It is just like the “Holy Spirit” really is Spirit. Otherwise, how else could He live in billions of people over thousands of years at the same time. So if you’ve got no “Love, joy, peace, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, or temperance –you’ve got no Holy Spirit. You cannot touch that stuff. You can only see it in action when it gets in a person. If we’re going to use these bodies to produce that kind of stuff, we’ll need to get going. Time’s running out. You know! Yes, the “deadline.” Always a “deadline.”