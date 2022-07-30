Death is such a universal human experience that it seems impossible that it could catch us unawares; yet, it often does! Since death makes us feel helpless, it is natural to avoid thinking about it at all. Perhaps the quandary of death is knowing that it marks the boundary of relationship and productivity as we now experience it. The Bible says, “there is a physical body, there is also a spiritual body” (1 Corinthians 15:44). Paul called the afterlife a “mystery” (1 Corinthians 15:51). Certainly, we would all like to know more about the afterlife; however, the Bible cautions, “what we will be has not yet been revealed” (1 John 3:2). What we do know is that for something to be eternal it cannot remain physical (1 Corinthians 15:50). –And, “eternal” does appeal to me! So, it is the spiritual body, rather than the physical body, that has immortality.
Our job for now, is to use these temporary, physical bodies to produce “things eternal” –you know, spiritual things. It is just like the “Holy Spirit” really is Spirit. Otherwise, how else could He live in billions of people over thousands of years at the same time. So if you’ve got no “Love, joy, peace, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, or temperance –you’ve got no Holy Spirit. You cannot touch that stuff. You can only see it in action when it gets in a person. If we’re going to use these bodies to produce that kind of stuff, we’ll need to get going. Time’s running out. You know! Yes, the “deadline.” Always a “deadline.”
Perhaps we look at death in the wrong way. Why not turn awareness of death into a source of zest for life and creativity? For example, I’m at work on this column for a very simple reason --the deadline is here! In other words, it is the realization of limits that produces usefulness and productivity in life. In this way, life and death are interdependent, and though physical death may form the boundary for present opportunity, it is that very idea of death that can save us --and keep us from wasting our lives! A distinguishing characteristic of humans is their ability to understand the reality of the future and the inevitability of death. Humans know they must accomplish their purpose between the time of birth and the time of death. Animals cannot understand this.
So the preacher encouraged, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom in the grave, where you are going” (Ecclesiastes 9:10). A healthy sense of death awareness is a way to evaluate how well we are living and what changes we might want to make. It is likely that part of our fear of death is the result of never having really lived! According to a Gallup poll, eight million Americans have had a near-death experience (NDE), and all of them reported that it was a life-changing event. I can say for sure that the deadline, more than any other thing, has helped me to pursue life with a vigor! There, I’m finished; now I can go play in my workshop. I’ve made one more deadline.
