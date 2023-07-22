To be around Ross Pino was like a mini-trip to the Yorkshires and the town of Darrowby. He was truly the embodiment of “All Creatures Great and Small.” Most knew Ross as one of the founders of the Tioga County Early Days; I knew Ross as his minister. Lucky, lucky, me! This guy was as “authentic” as any Yorkshire farmer, and made you notice and love the simplicity, elegance, and romance of rural existence in all of its wonder. And yes, Yorkshire veterinarian, Siegfried Farnon, would have taken unrestrained delight in Ross’s love for draft horses.

There really is something about the way they “pull together” –gentle, strong, together. Although, John Benson (of Roseville, Pa.) was a dealer in McCormick Deering, then, David Bradley, and finally John Deere farm equipment –he never gave in to buy a tractor for his own farm. His team could still back a 4-wheel spreader from one end of the barn to the other with nothing but “voice commands.” In 1960, we rented the Benson farm for our heifers. By then, John had “retired” Don Kennedy’s giant logging horse to his Mill-Creek pasture. Horse and heifers shared the same pasture. The horse would see me coming each morning –by the time I got there, he would have the heifers “rounded up” and at the barn waiting for me.