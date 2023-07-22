To be around Ross Pino was like a mini-trip to the Yorkshires and the town of Darrowby. He was truly the embodiment of “All Creatures Great and Small.” Most knew Ross as one of the founders of the Tioga County Early Days; I knew Ross as his minister. Lucky, lucky, me! This guy was as “authentic” as any Yorkshire farmer, and made you notice and love the simplicity, elegance, and romance of rural existence in all of its wonder. And yes, Yorkshire veterinarian, Siegfried Farnon, would have taken unrestrained delight in Ross’s love for draft horses.
There really is something about the way they “pull together” –gentle, strong, together. Although, John Benson (of Roseville, Pa.) was a dealer in McCormick Deering, then, David Bradley, and finally John Deere farm equipment –he never gave in to buy a tractor for his own farm. His team could still back a 4-wheel spreader from one end of the barn to the other with nothing but “voice commands.” In 1960, we rented the Benson farm for our heifers. By then, John had “retired” Don Kennedy’s giant logging horse to his Mill-Creek pasture. Horse and heifers shared the same pasture. The horse would see me coming each morning –by the time I got there, he would have the heifers “rounded up” and at the barn waiting for me.
The day I graduated from high school John asked me if I would like to go into dairy farming with him. “We could buy a herd –we could even buy a tractor,” he said. Well, of course, I became a minister. However, the collars from John’s horses do hang in our bathroom (side by side) fitted with mirrors; the harnesses hang in our milk-house-shed. As Gloria and I get “ready to pull together” each day, we feel we’ve made a “darn good team” as we look into our “horse collar mirrors.” Both John and Ross would be pleased with what we did with them.
In 2006 Gloria was planting a “Prayer Garden” in front of the Austinville Church. Being a committed environmentalist, Ross would supply bags of “Organic Fertilizer” from his business. On the way into church one Sunday Ross handed Gloria an old fashioned rose plant and said, “If I give this to the garden, would you care for it?” Gloria, replied with, “This is Ethel, isn’t it?” Like a blushing, 17-year-old-boy, Ross said, “Yes, this is Ethel; how did you know?”
I had conducted services for Ethel in 1991. By 2006, a German shepherd dog had taken over Ethel’s seat in the pickup truck –patiently waiting, with windows down, for Ross to get out of church each Sunday.
I still have visions of an 82-year-old Ross up on a platform pitching hay into a stationary hay baler with strong, bare, upper arms, teams plowing on the hillside-field beyond, on the Pino farm –all so that kids could see, know, and appreciate! It was all a nice mixture of strength, gentleness and respect. I wish the church itself could get some of that back. It makes me think of Paul saying to Timothy: “I remember your true faith. That faith first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice, and I know you now have that same faith” (2 Timothy 1:5).
Ross died in 2009; however, I still “keep him” for all the good he continues to do for me. And, Gloria? She still “cares for” the Ethel Pino rose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.