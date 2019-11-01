She sure is a cutie!
That’s what the judges thought. And now, a Bradford County calf has won a major award and made her owners proud.
Earlier this month, “Cutie,” an 8-month-old Red & White female Holstein owned by Conrad and Becky Carlsen of Rome, won a first-place prize at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis. She took the prize Oct. 3 in the Spring Heifer Calf class for Red & Whites.
“It was fun!” Becky Carlsen said of the competition. “It was a lot of fun.”
Cutie, whose full name is “Cashells Un Cutie-Red-ET,” bested more than two dozen other calves in her class for the title. According to its Web site, more than 2,309 cows of different ages and breed were judged over 83 hours at the WDE, including 265 in just the Red & White division. Exhibitors came from 34 states and seven Canadian provinces. Attendance was 62,240.
The Carlsens farmed in North Orwell for almost 30 years before selling their property in 2016. They still have some animals, though. Conrad Carlsen’s late parents, Fred and Lillian, started raising Red & Whites when they had the farmed.
“For us it just seems remarkable because when we first started farming … there was not a Red-and-White show,” Carlsen said. When the Red-and-White Holstein cow became more common and shows for them were set up, their children -- Kristin, Tory and Kelsey – entered them. They began coming home with awards. Including state ribbons.
Red-and-White Holsteins are like the black-and-white dairy cows common in this area, except their color is different. Carlsen explained the red-and-white gene is recessive, so these cattle haven’t been too common until recently.
Cutie was born March 16 at Cashells Cattle Care, a Towanda-area farm that breeds and houses elite cows. The Carlsens saw her. What a nice calf! They liked her and bought her when the opportunity came. “She has been … housed and raised by the Cashells and she was actually bred by Ben and Liz Cashell,” and Chase and Lexi Cashell, Becky explains. “They’re really nice, hard-working people and they do an excellent job.”
Cutie’s sire, or father, is Riverdown Unstopabull-Red, marketed by Blondin Sires, and her dam, or mother, is Oakland-View H Champ-Red-ET.
Cows compete in classes based on their breed and age. The Carlsens bought Cutie just before the Troy Fair and entered her in it. There, she won first in Red-and-White Spring and also the Junior Champion award. “She had a very good show there,” Carlsen said.
Later, she competed in the Northeast Championship Show, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Holstein Association and also held in Troy. Again, she took top spot. She also won honorable mention in the Junior Champion contest.
So, then it was on to the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg including cows from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, the South – all over the eastern United States. Cutie took third.
The competitions had been tough. The other cows were top-notch … but so was Cutie.
“We thought that she was really … quite good!” Carlsen said. So why not? World Dairy Expo was coming.
Like an athlete hitting a high point in training and performance, the calf was growing and looking good then. “You try to train them and feed them correctly … so that they’re the best physical condition,” Carlsen said.
“They really went the extra mile,” she notes of the Cashells’ efforts.
The farm trucked Cutie to Madison, and the Carlsens drove out separately. Finally, the day came. Helpers fed Cutie, washed her, and clipped her head to toe. Every hair was in place. Then Carlsen led Cutie into the coliseum ring with the other calves.
The judge and his assistant watched as the cows walked around, looking at physical traits. “They were conferring,” Carlsen remembered – even talking with their mouths covered. “You have no idea what they’re saying or what they’re thinking.”
The judge pointed. He wanted Cutie in front. They stood in a line, and the judges conferred again. Once more, he wanted Carlsen and Cutie in front.
“I really should be smiling more!” Carlsen thought. It was exciting, but she was nervous. “Oh, boy, I just hope we stay here!”
They did. They won.
Family and friends were excited. “It was really fun!” Carlsen commented. “It was really fun to see the reaction of people back home.”
Cutie was Blondin’s first national-class calf from Unstoppabull, Carlsen said, “and they were very excited.” Blondin’s set up a photo shoot for their new little star. Cutie received a trophy and will get a cash prize. “It does increase her value as a proven show winner,” Carlsen noted. She could be used for breeding, too.
The couple have had other good cows, too. Just last year, their winter Red & White calf Vision finished in the top half of her class – 16th of 38 -- at WDE. “We were very pleased,” Carlsen remembered. “It was a solid showing.” Bred by the Carlsens, Vision now lives elsewhere and is expecting a calf in December.
Her husband wishes his parents could have seen Cutie. “They would have been thrilled!” she said.
“It was really a dream for us!” she commented of the win. “We couldn’t have done it without the people around us.”
Cutie probably will do more shows. For one thing, the Carlsens love showing. “We have farmed for a long time. … It’s such a part of who we are.” They’ll be interested in seeing whether their young grandchildren continue the winning tradition.
And Cutie has what it takes. Carlsen believes in the little calf.
“She’s a Cutie all right!”
