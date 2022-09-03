Today I went to visit the grave of Freeman Benson. Freeman was buried by Jacob and Sally Benson in 1841; he was only eight months and 20 days old when he died. Jacob and Sally must have loved him a great deal for they inscribed their feelings about Freeman on a thin slab of field stone. The stone has kept well all these years, and contains the following message: “Sleep on sweet babe and take thy rest, God called thee home he thought it best.” The letters are neatly carved and still very readable today. Jacob was not a master at such things, for when he got to the word best he discovered that there was not quite enough room, so he placed the word below the word it.
The graveyard is located on route 549, two miles west of Roseville, PA on the farm where I grew up; Woodhouse Inc. operates a post and beam building company there now. Freeman is buried near Dan Wattles, who was a “Soldier of the Revolution,” and Wm. T. Longwell, who owned the farm before the Sweeley family from whom my family purchased it in 1957. When Nell Sweeley Benson was alive, she told me that the Longwell family raised horses for sale in Philadelphia, while the large farmhouse was a stage-stop. The Longwell children had this to say, “Our father and mother are here. They lay beneath the sod. Though we miss you much, we know you rest with God.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.