It’s not that this country started out perfect, or even that it started out right. There was a lot that wasn’t right when it started. For example, most African-Americans and many Native Americans were slaves, while women had few rights and couldn’t vote. Who would say that such things are right? In fact, in many places only property owners could vote --it wasn’t even enough to be a white male, if you happened to be broke. Declaring that “all Men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence didn’t, in fact, give all equal opportunity, or even equal freedom under the law. It was, however, a good “aspirational idea” –and people noticed.
Still, this new government recognized that “all men ...are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.” A few of these rights were vaguely listed, such as: “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” So, why was the major portion of the population deprived of these Divine rights? I have a strong hunch that few people even realized the inequality. That’s the way it is --we rarely notice what’s wrong with the things we take for granted. After all, we’re good, well-meaning people, aren’t we?
Perhaps the most valued of all American rights is the inalienable right to change our minds. Without that one right, we would have been stuck at the starting gate. Up until now, we Americans have known how to change our minds. We don’t always see where we are wrong; but, when we do, we reserve the right to change our minds. When I started in my first ministry, the then Governor of Alabama, George C. Wallace, (1968 presidential candidate, receiving 46 electoral votes and nearly 10 million popular votes) was an avowed racist. When he died on September 13, 1998, few would have recognized that old George Wallace; he had become a soft-spoken man who was not a racist and had many African-American friends. Why? George Wallace changed his mind --said he was wrong back then and sorry for what he did.
Robert McNamara was Secretary of Defense from 1961 to 1968. If you read his book on the Vietnam War, you will find that he changed his mind about Vietnam. As more information came in, Colin Powell changed his mind about Iraq having “weapons of mass destruction.” When things become more clear, we have a duty to “change our minds.”
We complain about politicians when they change their minds. We say that they wimp out, waffle, vacillate, flip-flop, and aren’t to be trusted. Yet, would anyone really want to elect a person who could not collect additional information, give up prejudices, rethink things and change his or her mind? We even criticize politicians when they change their minds to agree with us --I’d think we would be delighted! But, no; somehow, it is evil to change our minds.
Think about it; we’re all born knowing absolutely nothing. We still don’t know much. The only safeguard we have is the right to change our minds. Many mental health treatments are built upon the idea of changing the way we think. The cornerstone of Christianity has always been the word repentance, which is derived from two Greek words, meta (to change) and noia (mind). I feel reasonably safe so long as I retain my inalienable right to change my mind. You see, like George Wallace, Colin Powell, and Robert McNamara, I feel quite certain that I might still be wrong about some things. In fact, for me, the most dangerous politician is the one who is too proud to change his or her mind. For Heaven’s sake, anyone ought to know that the only person who doesn’t need to change his mind is God, himself. Yes, even Christianity itself cannot exist in any reasonable, reconciling fashion without the right to say, “I’m sorry, I was wrong.”
