The Irish in Bradford County

In 1847 Father John Vincent O’Reilly pastor of all the Roman Catholics in the missions of Bradford County built the little church one mile north of Overton deep in the valley. The little church was named St. Patrick’s and was built on land donated by Edward McGovern. A little cemetery was started in the church yard and today all that remains is the cemetery with about 20 graves with stones on them. Patrick Kenrick Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia in 1849 was at St. Patrick’s in Overton to administer the sacrament of Confirmation. He wrote in his visitation record “Here lives Mr. Edward McGovern, a man to be esteemed for his strong faith and generosity toward the church.” The following is the story of Edward McGovern and his family who came to Bradford County over one hundred and eighty years ago.
According to Clement F. Heverly, noted Bradford County Historian, Edward McGovern, a native of Swanlinbar, County Cavin, Ireland born in 1799, came to America with his family in 1833. It was related by Mrs. McGovern that the vessel that brought she and her husband and infant family to this country was shipwrecked, and that she was only able to save the life of her infant, later the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, by wrapping her own shawl about him to save him from the rigors of the storm. The McGovern’s settled first in Lancaster, PA. Edward joined his brother as a heavy contractor on the public works in railroad contracting, which he pursued on different lines for a number of years. By shrewd management he acquired a snug little fortune. In 1841 he came to the section of Albany Township that later became Overton Township from Schuylkill County and purchased the improvements, made by Baker and Kellogg. He built a sawmill upon his place on Black Creek in 1842, and for some years gave attention to the manufacture of lumber. He owned a large tract of land, did considerable clearing and during the last years of his life devoted his time wholly to farming. He was a man of enterprise and means and was very active in the move to secure the formation of a new township. In 1851, Mr. McGovern was made the first postmaster of Overton. He was frequently called by his townsmen to fill offices of trust, in which he always demonstrated ability and integrity. In politics he was an “old line Whig,” up to 1856, when he became a Democrat, and so remained until the close of his life. Mr. McGovern is remembered as a stirring gentleman of the old school. He was in every respect an excellent and worthful citizen. Edward died April 1, 1876
His wife was Margaret Gilleese, whom he had married in Ireland. She was a lady who always looked upon the bright side of things, and by her cheering words and deeds of kindness made others happy. Her native wit was brilliant, and she enjoyed mirth in its place. She was a woman of sterling virtues, who left for her children the legacy of a beautiful example. Her death occurred April 5, 1888, at the age of 89 years.
The children of Edward and Margaret McGovern were:
John born June 30, 1824, in Ireland. He came to Overton with his parents and gave his faithful assistance in clearing land and lumbering until 1847 when he entered upon a successful career as a railroad contractor he had contracts of importance on the Pennsylvania Railroad, and the P.W.&B., Lehigh Valley, Lehigh and Susquehanna and in connection with John Fitzpatrick, built a section of the South Penn. He performed many important contracts, and by strict attention to details, careful management, and the overseeing of his business in person earned a fine fortune. In 1852 he married Elizabeth McGrann. Elizabeth who most probably was a descendant of the powerful Pennsylvania railroad building McGrann family died in 1859. They had two children Edward and Alice. Alice married Peter McConomy. In 1876. John retired to the homestead in Overton until after the death of his mother in 1888, He then went to Lancaster, PA to reside with his daughter, and oversee his large farm near that city. There he died September 8, 1899. Mr. McGovern won a wide reputation a being a shrewd and successful businessman. His fortune amounting to several hundred thousand dollars, was the greatest ever accumulated by an Overton boy. Mr. McGovern was a genial gentleman with a big heart and ever helping hand. His kind and encouraging words were always inspiring. He was a generous and royal host, In short one of nature’s noblemen. His closing years were saddened by the sudden demise of his son Edward, in October 1896, at the age of 39 years. John died September 8, 1899.
Patrick McGovern, born in Ireland in 1826 came to America with his parents. He was a railroad contractor for several years, made money but lost his property in the South during the Rebellion. He visited many parts of Europe and saw much of the world. He never married and died in Overton May 8, 1893.
Thomas was born in 1832 in Ireland. He was nine years sold when his parents moved to Overton. His early ambition was to acquire an education. “Frequently after his hard days work in the fallow he would lie down at night and study some book by the light of the burning log. He attended the public schools in Overton where he soon absorbed all the knowledge they had to offer. He also achieved quite a local reputation as a debater. When about 20 years of age it became evident, from his inclinations, and the bent of his mind, that the priest hood was his vocation. Accordingly in 1853, he was sent to St. Joseph’s College, Susquehanna County. Two years later he entered Mount St. Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, MD. He was graduated from this institution about 1859, after which he entered the ecclesiastical seminary of St. Charles Borromeo, Philadelphia, where he completed his theological course, and was ordained to the priesthood December 27, 1861. He served as a parish priest in the parishes of Pennsylvania and in 1881 he took an extensive tour through Europe, Asia and Africa. On September 24, 1886, the Rt Rev. J. F. Shanahan, D. D., first Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, died and when the time came to appoint a successor, Father McGovern was elected to fill the vacant seat. Bishop McGovern’s consecration took place in the Pro-Cathedral in Harrisburg on March 11, 1888. He served the Diocese of Harrisburg until the time of his death July 25, 1898, aged 68 years. He was one of the best known and most beloved Catholic prelates in the United States.
Bernard McGovern was born in Delaware January 25, 1836. He was a well-known railroad contractor. He married Margaret Wallace, and they settled in Easton, PA where they raised two children John and Ann. John became a Roman Catholic Priest. Bernard died December 19, 1902.
Francis, a bright boy, was born in 1838 and died when he was six years old March 17, 1844.
Bridget was born in 1829 in Ireland she married Thomas Harden a General Store operator in Wellsboro in 1860. They had two children Margaret who died in 1884 at age 22 and Mary who died in 1867 at 6 weeks. Thomas Harden came from Ireland and at one time was an impressive landowner in Elmira NY he died October 15, 1898.
Anna, born January 2, 1842, in Catawissa, PA. She lived on her parent’s homestead in Overton until 1889 when she went to Lancaster where she became a successful schoolteacher. She lived in Lancaster until her death December 29, 1912.
Henry G. Farley is the president of the Bradford County Historical Society. His maternal ancestors John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan came to Bradford County from County Cork, Ireland in 1836 as part of the Irish pioneers that dug and constructed the North Branch Canal. He has spent much of his adult life researching and recording the history of the Irish in Bradford County. He has supplied a column for St. Patrick’s Day since 1997 this being number 27.
