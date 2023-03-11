The Irish in Bradford County

Pictured is Rt. Rev. Thomas McGovern, D.D., second Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, PA Photo courtesy the Archives of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

 Photo Provided

In 1847 Father John Vincent O’Reilly pastor of all the Roman Catholics in the missions of Bradford County built the little church one mile north of Overton deep in the valley. The little church was named St. Patrick’s and was built on land donated by Edward McGovern. A little cemetery was started in the church yard and today all that remains is the cemetery with about 20 graves with stones on them. Patrick Kenrick Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia in 1849 was at St. Patrick’s in Overton to administer the sacrament of Confirmation. He wrote in his visitation record “Here lives Mr. Edward McGovern, a man to be esteemed for his strong faith and generosity toward the church.” The following is the story of Edward McGovern and his family who came to Bradford County over one hundred and eighty years ago.

According to Clement F. Heverly, noted Bradford County Historian, Edward McGovern, a native of Swanlinbar, County Cavin, Ireland born in 1799, came to America with his family in 1833. It was related by Mrs. McGovern that the vessel that brought she and her husband and infant family to this country was shipwrecked, and that she was only able to save the life of her infant, later the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, by wrapping her own shawl about him to save him from the rigors of the storm. The McGovern’s settled first in Lancaster, PA. Edward joined his brother as a heavy contractor on the public works in railroad contracting, which he pursued on different lines for a number of years. By shrewd management he acquired a snug little fortune. In 1841 he came to the section of Albany Township that later became Overton Township from Schuylkill County and purchased the improvements, made by Baker and Kellogg. He built a sawmill upon his place on Black Creek in 1842, and for some years gave attention to the manufacture of lumber. He owned a large tract of land, did considerable clearing and during the last years of his life devoted his time wholly to farming. He was a man of enterprise and means and was very active in the move to secure the formation of a new township. In 1851, Mr. McGovern was made the first postmaster of Overton. He was frequently called by his townsmen to fill offices of trust, in which he always demonstrated ability and integrity. In politics he was an “old line Whig,” up to 1856, when he became a Democrat, and so remained until the close of his life. Mr. McGovern is remembered as a stirring gentleman of the old school. He was in every respect an excellent and worthful citizen. Edward died April 1, 1876