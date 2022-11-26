A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about auto racing and that those in the sport must be pro-active in heading off any legislation and/or mandates that could deem the sport unnecessary. Currently, activist groups are more than ever, especially those against shutting down fossil fuels. Add the politicians that follow whatever the climate lobbyists want and there could be trouble ahead.

This issue could eventually pour over to our daily driven hot rods and 1960s style muscle cars, especially mandates that would outlaw buying any speed equipment to make your car faster in now Legal Street and strip trim.

