The gospel group The Needhams from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be performing a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets, East Smithfield.
All are invited to attend and kick off your holiday season with a fun-filled evening of uplifting seasonal music, humor and fellowship.
A news release offers the following:
The Needhams have toured since 1997 sharing the Gospel with their own unique sound. Audiences across the nation have discovered that The trio offers a broad spectrum of music with original songwriting and unique arrangements of familiar, beloved tunes. Every song, ranging from acoustic to progressive, is crafted with the common basis of pure family harmony and lyrics grounded in the Word of God. A rich history of this family harmony and their personal faith in Jesus Christ have brought the Needhams to where they are today. Ultimately it is their goal to glorify God, encourage fellow believers and share the Gospel.
A love offering will be received to help further the group’s ministry. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.
For more information, visit www.theneedhams.com.
