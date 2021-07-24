Henry Mitchel was a garden columnist for the Washington Post a generation ago, back when garden writers knew what they were talking about. His great love was iris. I like iris, even grow some, but let's be honest – they aren't begonias. But after battling iris borers for half his life, he reluctantly gave up on his beloved iris in an amicable divorce.
I have never had any particular problem with iris borers, a worm that invades the rhizomes of the plant, the children of a dusky nocturnal moth. The damage is easy to spot because the rhizome becomes yucky. Over the years I have just pulled the occasional infected plant out and put them in the garbage.
I have been contemplating Henry Mitchell of late. At the time he abandoned his floral true love, I couldn't understand how he could do that. Now I can. I have been seriously considering giving up gardening in favor of something like ... oh, stamp collecting. Stamp albums are not troubled by bindweed.
Bindweed is rather handsome in much the way that great white sharks are handsome. You wouldn't want sharks in your swimming pool nor bindweed in your yard, despite its rather pretty pale flowers. But those flowers produce seeds, which you don't want.
But seeds aren't the only way bindweed spreads. It has fine white roots that run, and when you pull the plant or even dig the roots out, tiny pieces are left behind, and that is all it takes. A root the size of a one inch spaghettini fragment will blanket a large shrub in two weeks, a small tree in three. And the roots reach out seeking new territory to conquer.
The infestation started a few years ago around a large shrub rose in the front yard. As I walked by it every day, I would pull out the vines that grew overnight. In spring I scattered Preen on the ground under the shrub to discourage new seedlings. It mostly works and it taught me about the solution for fast growing vining weeds: Constant attention.
I cannot give constant attention to my entire garden. I attack one area at a time, filling one or two rope-handled tubs, but as I do that some other area is under siege. And the bindweed has called in allies.
The hamlet where I live has an Indian name that translates Place of the Wild Grapes. I guess the Indians considered that a good thing. I don't. Wild grapes ate my garden shed. I don't know the Indian word for wild cucumbers, but they have overrun the compost and utility area behind that shed.
Then there is the houttuynia, chameleon plant, not a vine but now thriving fifty yards from where the devil made me first plant it. Like the bindweed, they have fleshy white roots, but unlike the bindweed, these roots dive to the center of the Earth. I can dig out the ones near the surface but not the ones three feet down.
The area backing my lily puddle I tired of and cleared it out. That was two years ago. So now I have cleared out a few bushels of weeds and am ready to fill it with plants that have been waiting for a year along with annuals bought two for one late in the nursery season. I have spaded it, waited, spaded it again where sprouts came up, spaded it again, waited. I didn't get all of the weed roots, but I got enough to give me a fighting chance. To avoid the classic ankle garden, I have some red castor beans started in spring and potted up a couple of times which will quickly give the space shape.
Meanwhile my substantial container garden has been weed free. Relatively weed free. With a chronic weed problem, containers may be the answer before I succumb to philately,
