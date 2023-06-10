There is one bright spot in these stygian days that, like acne and hemorrhoids, were falsely blamed on global warming. In May of 1780 we had the New England Dark Days; as I recall, there was no auto traffic then. The bright spot, shining through the murk, was the peonies.
A friend was visiting and remarked how beautiful they were in the gloom and hinted, a smidgen beyond subtle, how great one would look by her breakfast table window.
I am normally generous with plants, but the problem is that you divide peonies in the fall or winter. After the tops die down, you can dig them up and cut them into chunks with at least three eyes (the pink buds on the crown) each. Replant them immediately in soil that you have endowed with every ounce of compost you can scrounge up. Throw in a handful of superphosphate or a couple of handfuls of bone meal. And plant them so that the eyes are just an inch below the soil. Books say two inches, but they don’t figure on the mulch. Planting them deeper will give you fine peony bushes with no flowers. (Did I just hear someone say, “Aha!”)
Another part of the problem is that you don’t necessarily divide peonies at all, even in fall. You just don’t need to. Many perennials, after a few years, or only a couple with some, get crowded. The flowers are smaller and fewer and the center may die out.
Not peonies. The ones your grandmother planted are probably still blooming somewhere after decades of little care. That’s the good thing about them — carefree. You don’t divide them unless you need more of them to extend a planting.
The real problem, though, is that visitors, often for the first time, saw peonies that were different from the common red blobs that have been planted in gardens for centuries and they started salivating. I don’t have a lot, but what I have is not red blobs.
‘Ray Payton’ is a Japanese type with dark red petals surrounding an explosion of red stamens tipped with gold. Breathtaking. And ‘Topeka Coral’ is – you guessed it – coral color. It’s nine inch blooms are so double that they look like those toilet paper flowers used to decorate proms. If they weren’t real, they’d be tacky.
One spectacular peony was naked because it had bloomed a month before. That’s the legendary, and very pricey, Paeonia tenuifolia, the fern leafed peony. Lipstick red flowers top feathery foliage quite unlike common peonies. If you find it, it will set you back 25 to 40 bucks for a root, but it’s worth it. It will outlive you and, unlike the rest of us, get better every year.
Unless it is a very wet year, fern peonies tend to die back in late summer. I grow them in a bed of lambs’ ears. The soft gray foliage is a nice contrast for the red peony, and when the ferny foliage browns, you can tuck it under the lambs’ ears. (And by the way, please, please cut the straggly blossom stems off the lambs’ ears.)
Also past their bloom were the tree peonies. the king of the peony family, and their retail price reflects that. Unlike the herbaceous peonies we know so well, tree peonies do not die to the ground every year. Their blooms are both earlier and bigger than their common cousins, and after bloom, the foliage is much more interesting.
This murky atmosphere won’t last much longer and we will have to endure bright sunny early summer days. As stunning as the peonies looked in the gloom, I’ll tolerate their beauty in the sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.