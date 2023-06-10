There is one bright spot in these stygian days that, like acne and hemorrhoids, were falsely blamed on global warming. In May of 1780 we had the New England Dark Days; as I recall, there was no auto traffic then. The bright spot, shining through the murk, was the peonies.

A friend was visiting and remarked how beautiful they were in the gloom and hinted, a smidgen beyond subtle, how great one would look by her breakfast table window.