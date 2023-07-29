There is a great Old English word that needs to be revived, because we have nothing that quite replicates it: Quick (or wick in some northern Great Britain dialects). No, not like fast or bright. In Old English it was cwic, but its roots go all the way to proto-Indo-European and it has cognates in Sanskrit and Persian. It means not dead.
Many of us use it in that sense every week in both the Nicene and Apostles creeds – the quick and the dead. It can also mean pregnant, and a fetus quickens when the mother (or birth person – don’t want to exclude any pregnant men who might be reading) feels movement. In gardening it means a plant that appears dead but can be resuscitated.
My first experience, my learning experience, happened years ago when we first moved to this house. I brought many plants from my old garden, including a daylily. Actually a clump of soil that had once been a daylily. It sure looked dead, and I threw the clump out, upside down, to a spot that would become my composting area. A year later I found the undead plant struggling to get leaves out, growing down and making a U-turn to get headed in the right direction.
I learned three things from this. First, never assume a plant is dead just because it looks dead. Second, don’t put a plant you have given up on someplace where it cannot be recovered; just set it off to the side for a few months. And third, it takes a lot of talent to kill a daylily.
Just this morning I encountered another example, a welcome triumph really. I love the dead plant section of nurseries and especially big box retailers. One near me has for three years put out a line of citrus trees in plastic pots which in turn are in decorative metal containers with no drainage holes. And every year they water them and don’t drain the excess water from the metal container. Every year instead of paying thirty bucks, I wait for the store to kill them.
Last month I spent a couple of bucks for a pink lemon clearly in extremis, with four decrepit leaves barely clinging to one stem. This morning I went out and found pinhead sized leaves sprouting from nodes on multiple stems. It’s going to be just fine and will join several thriving dead trees I have bought in previous years.
There are things you need to do to prevent a nearly dead plant from completing the journey. First, if the soil is sodden, put it in the sun to dry out. After that, water it very sparingly; remember there are no leaves to transpire and suck up water through the roots, if there are any.
Give it some half strength fertilizer. The store hasn’t fed it, and it’s been there for a while, long enough to almost kill it. Wait and watch. When new leaves appear, but not before, trim off any stems that don’t leaf out.
With plants that are at least slightly woody, there is a trick that can tell you, usually, whether it is quick. With a sharp pocket knife, carefully scrape, not whittle, off a bit of the outside bark, no more than a matchstick. If the layer underneath is green, your plant is quick. If it is tan or brown, scratch another branch lower down.
A Mojave Jewel sedum watered within an inch of its life was too far gone to save, but some of the tips were still firm. I snipped them off and rooted them, so I didn’t get one plant at 75 percent off, I got five.
Much of my patio is populated by plants bought at pennies on the dollar. It’s not that I’m cheap; of course not. I just have great sympathy for suffering plants.
