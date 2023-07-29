There is a great Old English word that needs to be revived, because we have nothing that quite replicates it: Quick (or wick in some northern Great Britain dialects). No, not like fast or bright. In Old English it was cwic, but its roots go all the way to proto-Indo-European and it has cognates in Sanskrit and Persian. It means not dead.

Many of us use it in that sense every week in both the Nicene and Apostles creeds – the quick and the dead. It can also mean pregnant, and a fetus quickens when the mother (or birth person – don’t want to exclude any pregnant men who might be reading) feels movement. In gardening it means a plant that appears dead but can be resuscitated.