This 2022 holiday season, we again present our yearly column on the dangers of drinking and driving. Being that we are still enduring a difficult year because of the economy, inflation and continued COVID 19 concerns and flu variants, some of the stats are disturbing as a bit more driving is now taking place.

New for this column is a tip about collector cars and tires. Specifically, many collector muscle cars sit in garages with tires that are 10 to 25 years old. If you plan to give your muscle car a quick quarter-mile test, remember that tires wear out too, and it’s not always easy to see from tread wear. Tires can weaken from the inside, too. Look for bubbles and tire rot every time you give your classic a ride. Keep this in mind and give your muscle car some fresh rubber if you intend to spend a few nights at the area drag strips.

