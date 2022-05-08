I sat on the bench... beside Mom.
What is this?
This is a “sound machine.”
You can make it come alive –make it live...
With your fingers.
From times ancient,
These strings have been
Plucked, struck,
Scraped, hugged, pounded.
They can take you to...
The dawn of Creation,
Or to the threshold of eternity.
A sound machine? Yes! Strings.
Some long and loose.
Some short and tight.
You hit them hard,
Or you hit them light.
A song, a rhyme, a cadence, a chime.
To lift, to soothe, to encourage, to heal.
Words and feelings
Come together here.
Sounds that release endorphins,
Brighten the tired soul.
This machine –this “sound machine,”
Can take you anywhere.
It can fix all things broken.
It can lift the fallen.
It can share your deepest grief.
Make friends with this “sound machine.”
Share with it your own voice.
Together, you may discover
And make as one...
The sounds of hope, of joy, of love.
The sound goes up higher...
So very high; like an albatross on the fly.
The sound goes lower... and lower.
As if... Searching for the bottom of the sea.
Mom, Mom! She looks at me.
As if to see...
What I might be thinking
From the wrinkles on my face.
Reflection, inflection, repetition, pause.
Time to think...
Time to feel...
Again, time to feel.
Time to go fast.
Time to slow down.
Time to go; to stop... rest, double rest.
Time to lead; time to follow.
Listen... Talk...
But, listen first.
Can you hear?
Will you hear?
A story to tell...
An idea to sell.
Can you speak?
Will you speak?
Sounds... A prayer to sing.
A message to play.
The “sound machine”
Where voice and string
Say wonderful things.
The “sound-crafter.”
Sounds that are: joyful, sad,
Honest and true. Lament and hope.
Stirred together with... words
...And fingers from you.
