Though “silence is golden,” there are times when it sends a message louder than Niagara Falls. While we may aim to “keep the peace” by remaining silent, we may actually fuel the fires of frustration within the other person! Think about it... When you get home, your spouse is upset --maybe with you! What if your response is simply withdrawing into silence, reading the newspaper, watching television, or refusing to talk about it? Sometimes, evaders just walk out of the room, or out of the house.
Most of us like to avoid conflict; however, when we respond to a spouse or friend with silence we send a powerful message. Every behavior has meaning and silence is no exception. In fact, nothing speaks as loudly as silence. Though we have all learned the adage, “It takes two to fight,” silence sends quite a different message. It says, “You’re not worth listening to.” It says, “You have no right to be upset.” It says, “You have no right to your feelings.” It says, “I don’t care how you feel.” It says, “Shut up.” Ecclesiastes 3:7 says, “There is a time to be silent, and a time to speak.” It is important to know “which is which.”
David prayed, “O Lord, do not refuse to hear me” (Psalm 28:1). We might wonder if our spouses or friends ever feel that way about us! Silence sends a negative message to the person who is trying to make contact; it also results in putting off a resolution of the problem. The presence of anger simply means that your spouse or friend is upset. Over the course of a lifetime, people become upset many times. The fact that they are upset with you doesn’t mean that they do not respect or love you; don’t read between the lines! When responding to someone who is upset, come into the conversation with the intention of listening; hear them out. This thing is important enough to them to be upset about. This is no time for you to go into an avoidance mode! When you do come into the conversation, come in with an affect level slightly lower than theirs; then, work your way gradually downward. They’ll thank you when it’s over. There is a sense in which a marriage or a friendship is worth fighting for! Silence is not always golden.
Paul Simon got it right when he wrote: “And in the naked light I saw ten thousand people, maybe more.
People talking without speaking; people hearing without listening; people writing songs that voices never share. And no one dared disturb the sound of silence.” “You do not know, silence like a cancer grows. Hear my words that I might teach you. Take my arms that I might reach you.” Paul Simon published these worlds in 1964; he was only 23 years old at the time. We must add –wise beyond his years
