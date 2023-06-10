If there’s one thing that still gets my car crazy personality going, it’s the many car shows that are now going full bore wherever you might live in the USA. Further, it’s these car shows that reinvigorate every muscle car or hot rod enthusiast thanks to the camaraderie and friendship these gatherings offer to fans of all ages. Regardless of political views, green or no-green attitudes or where one stands on electrical vehicles, your local car show transcends all that and concentrates solely on the unspoken bond that all car lovers hold dear.

Enter this week’s column subject The Troy Town Cruisers in Pennsylvania and RPM Mike. The latter owns a local garage known for its mechanical handy work in everything to do with hot rods and muscle cars.

