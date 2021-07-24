The Winding River Players are back in the spotlight

SAYRE — The Winding River Players struggled financially during the pandemic because the possibility to put on a full production was nearly impossible. However, for the first time since February 2020, The Winding River Players are back performing “Noises Off” at Sayre High School.
“It’s so exciting because we went and we had a lot of venues where we were doing virtual and outdoor cabarets, and they are fun, but we have been waiting for something like this for the past year and a half,” Director Ryan Canavan said.
Several cast members were also excited about this opportunity and believe it is great for the community and a sign of returning to normalcy.
“The community has been great,” Canavan added. “We have gotten a lot of sponsorships, donations, and we are super grateful that we did and part of it is that the community has been waiting for any kind of live performance back in the area.”
Casting for the show was difficult given the circumstances and low budget, but the theater community, which he said is small but strong in the area, banded together in order to put this performance on.
“We have such a fantastic cast and it has been going wonderfully so far,” Canavan said. “This show turned out to be more challenging than we previously thought, but with the group that we have it’s been coming together no problem.”
The Winding River Players, the oldest nonprofit community theater group in Bradford County, boasts an experienced cast for “Noises Off.”
Canavan and Karlie Vaughn are the directors and also have roles in the performance. Belinda Williams, Mike Noone, Kylee Thetga, Catherine Russo, Scott Saggiomo, Seth Vaughn and Jeff Lockhart round out the rest of the cast.
The show dates are Aug. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. while the Sunday shows will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $15 and $12 for kids. Reservations can be made by calling (607) 873-2920 or visiting the Facebook page @WindingRiverPlayers and following the link in the bio.
