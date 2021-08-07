TOWANDA — For the past 15 years the Winding Rivers Players hosted an annual Summer Workshop Acting Group Performance allowing children to take center stage, and after a year off due to the pandemic, S.W.A.G. is back on stage performing Annie Jr.
S.W.A.G. will perform Annie Jr. at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Keystone Theater. S.W.A.G. is a group comprised entirely of aspiring stage performers aged seven and above.
Winding Rivers President Melinda Carey is very impressed with how well the preparation for the musical has gone.
“We have a lot of new kids this year because some of them were aging out of the program,” Carey said. “The kids are so talented. I don’t know where all the talent comes from but they are all great kids.”
The Winding Rivers Players held auditions in late June, and has been preparing for over the past two and a half weeks for the show.
“I hope to get a nice turnout to support the kids and that is the most important part,” Carey said. “I don’t need anything out of this. We have amazing parents helping us who have provided some great ideas.”
Cost of admission is $6 and tickets can be purchased at www.bradfordcountymovies.com.
