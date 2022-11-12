Time was, when you could “listen” to a tractor running on the other end of the valley and tell just what kind of tractor it was. There was the “purr” of a six cylinder Oliver, the “bark” of a four cylinder Case DC or a Massey Harris 44, and the “bang” of a two cylinder John Deere. You could even tell the size of the tractor. A little John Deere went “putt-putt” – a big John Deere went “bang-bang”. With a trained ear, you could tell whether the neighbor was dragging, “spreading,” or raking hay, just by how hard his or her (lots of ladies drove tractors) tractor was “hitting them off”. Tractors were a great invention; even as far back as 1922 a good tractor cost less than a team of harnessed horses and could do twice as much work in a day. They lived longer, too. Take in some of the area tractor shows; you won’t find many harness horses left from 1920. But say, look at all the tractors! As an added benefit over horses, “when you don’t use them, they don’t eat.” Also, there is no manure to shovel. (However, when equipped with a hand crank, tractors were known to kick!)

Power is quite a thing; you can feel it under your feet when you pull back the throttle. Just for old times’ sake I once bought an old John Deere D which I later sold to help pay for my Master’s Degree. It had the “bang-bang” power, or perhaps the “big-bang” power, of 16 H.P., 501 cubes under the hood, and a 7 inch stroke. It was a big tractor in 1930.