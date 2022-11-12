Time was, when you could “listen” to a tractor running on the other end of the valley and tell just what kind of tractor it was. There was the “purr” of a six cylinder Oliver, the “bark” of a four cylinder Case DC or a Massey Harris 44, and the “bang” of a two cylinder John Deere. You could even tell the size of the tractor. A little John Deere went “putt-putt” – a big John Deere went “bang-bang”. With a trained ear, you could tell whether the neighbor was dragging, “spreading,” or raking hay, just by how hard his or her (lots of ladies drove tractors) tractor was “hitting them off”. Tractors were a great invention; even as far back as 1922 a good tractor cost less than a team of harnessed horses and could do twice as much work in a day. They lived longer, too. Take in some of the area tractor shows; you won’t find many harness horses left from 1920. But say, look at all the tractors! As an added benefit over horses, “when you don’t use them, they don’t eat.” Also, there is no manure to shovel. (However, when equipped with a hand crank, tractors were known to kick!)
Power is quite a thing; you can feel it under your feet when you pull back the throttle. Just for old times’ sake I once bought an old John Deere D which I later sold to help pay for my Master’s Degree. It had the “bang-bang” power, or perhaps the “big-bang” power, of 16 H.P., 501 cubes under the hood, and a 7 inch stroke. It was a big tractor in 1930.
But what concept do we have of power when we realize that one square yard of the sun’s surface generates 70,000 H.P. continuously? The sun has 10,000 times as many square yards as the earth (and the earth must have quite a few square yards). There are 100 billion stars in our galaxy, many larger than the sun, some hotter. Multiply all this by a few trillion (the probable number of galaxies) and you’ve got a lot of H.P. The Bible tells us that God’s power can be understood by the creation. “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Romans 1:20). If the farmer is close to God through “nature”, then the mechanic, the heavy equipment operator, the trucker, the pilot, the engineer must understand God better through the concept of power. That’s a lot of H.P., any way you rate it. Boggles the mind!
Our lives are always changing. Things are always changing around us. It is hard to keep up with it all! What’s for sure, is that when we look about, we discover that God has not turned off the power. Maybe we don’t use horses anymore; and, some of our tractors are turning into antiques –yet, now, all of the sudden, we have noticed the power of the wind, and the power of the sun. It looks like we’ll be O.K. after all. Things do change; but, no, God did not leave us without power. Surely, the best of all power is “God’s power to change us.” That could be the “most welcome” of all changes! A power for good. –And, say, isn’t that the real work of the church? So, don’t stop now people. The world still needs this power! It would be cruel to let the lights go dark. If the church doesn’t do its job –who do you think will?
