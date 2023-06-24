It was a bitter cold winter night in 1973; Gloria (Mrs. Marple) and I had just moved back east after eight years of pastoring a small river-town church in Washington State. For the time-being we had settled, with our three children, into my parents’ Pennsylvania farmhouse. That night, Gloria and I were returning from a church meeting in Elmira, New York, when our car ran out of gas on a sharp curve just east of Roseville, Pennsylvania. It was so very cold. It was pitch-black; and, we were still two and a half miles from my parents’ farm. We were afraid someone would hit us –or our car!
We had only walked about a half-mile when another young couple stopped to pick us up. Even though they were not headed in our direction, they turned around and took us to the farmhouse. The back seat of their car was full of possessions, so the four of us crowded into the front seat. Gloria and I were delighted to be packed into the warm car with them! There was not the slightest clue that the happy, helpful couple had been inconvenienced. On the way to the farmhouse, we learned that they were out of work and temporarily living in their car! These were the people who had stopped to help.
In Luke 10:30-35, Jesus described the Good Samaritan, who not only stopped to help the man who had been beaten and robbed, but went to considerable trouble to make sure the man was settled in an inn before leaving him. Why do some people stop and help, while others “scoot” on by? Darley and Batson of Princeton Theological Seminary conducted an experiment to try to “figure out” why. Theology students were sent to give a talk at a nearby building. On the way, they passed a man groaning and coughing, lying face-down on the floor. Only 10 percent of the students who were told that they were late stopped to help. Imagine that! Seminary students who were planning to speak on the Good Samaritan failed to stop! However, two-thirds of the students who were told that they had “plenty of time” did stop to help. Perhaps the priest and the Levite were just too busy --or in too much of a hurry to do the world much good. That young couple taught us to NEVER WAIT UNTIL YOU’RE IN A BETTER LIFE SITUATION to help others. Just help others! Don’t wait until you can afford it. Don’t wait until you have the time.
Thirty winters ago, Gloria and I were, once again, headed home from Elmira, New York, in a snow storm at night when we spotted a human form sitting on the ground at the side of the road. We watched at least five cars pass by. We stopped to find a middle-aged woman who could barely stand up. Her car had broken down on Route 17; and, she had walked nearly 20 miles in the snow toward her home in Troy, Pennsylvania. She was new in town and her husband was away working down-state. She had tried to get a ride all afternoon and evening --then, finally gave up. As I helped the woman into her home, I thought back to the young couple who lived in their car. So then, some fifty years ago, an “out of work” young couple had taught a young “minister couple” a life-lesson better than any church sermon. God bless you, whoever you are; I hope that you have a nice warm home by now –and, I hope that you haven’t changed from the people you were! You were just what we needed; you’re still making a difference for us. We learned more from you than from any “pastor’s conference” we’ve ever attended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.