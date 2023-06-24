It was a bitter cold winter night in 1973; Gloria (Mrs. Marple) and I had just moved back east after eight years of pastoring a small river-town church in Washington State. For the time-being we had settled, with our three children, into my parents’ Pennsylvania farmhouse. That night, Gloria and I were returning from a church meeting in Elmira, New York, when our car ran out of gas on a sharp curve just east of Roseville, Pennsylvania. It was so very cold. It was pitch-black; and, we were still two and a half miles from my parents’ farm. We were afraid someone would hit us –or our car!

We had only walked about a half-mile when another young couple stopped to pick us up. Even though they were not headed in our direction, they turned around and took us to the farmhouse. The back seat of their car was full of possessions, so the four of us crowded into the front seat. Gloria and I were delighted to be packed into the warm car with them! There was not the slightest clue that the happy, helpful couple had been inconvenienced. On the way to the farmhouse, we learned that they were out of work and temporarily living in their car! These were the people who had stopped to help.