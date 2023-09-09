In the early days of aviation airplanes were started by hand. Instead of using a crank, as was the case with early automobiles, the mechanic would stand in front of the plane and spin the propeller by hand. Since this was dangerous, a special procedure was used, through which, the pilot and mechanic communicated with each other. First, the mechanic would turn the engine over (with the propellor) with the switch in the off position in order to prime the engine with gasoline. When the mechanic was ready for the pilot to turn on the switch he (or she) would yell “contact.” At that point, the pilot would yell “three, two, one, contact!” Only after yelling “contact” would the pilot turn the magneto switch to the on position. At that point, the airplane was ready to actually start! The mechanic was ready to jump out of the way when it did!
As a teenager, I took flight lessons in a Piper Cub airplane that had no starter –and was, therefore, started in just such a manner. The flight lesson manual actually showed the process with a series of 1, 2, 3, 4 ... pictures. I really wanted to fly bad; however, I ran out of money before I could earn my license. At any rate, the part I did take with me into the rest of my “flight-less” life was the idea of how important it is to be “on the same page” when working together, singing together, or even when living together. Simply let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No’ (Matthew 5:37). People shouldn’t have to guess what we expect of them. “Muddled truth” or “sophisticated lying” are a good way to get hurt. The mechanic deserves to know whether the magneto is turned on or off. No one wants to get wacked with a whirling propellor.
