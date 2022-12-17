DEAR ABBY: We moved from Indiana to Florida 30 years ago. Ten years later, I moved back for a job, but returned to Florida after 9/11. I recently received a letter from a friend telling me that I hadn’t visited Indiana in 14 years.

This friend, who has been in a long-standing relationship for 40 years, visited us once in Florida 28 years ago. He surprised us by coordinating a liaison during that visit with an old boyfriend — who slept over. It was very awkward. This friend hasn’t visited us here again, but did travel to Miami. We drove eight hours round-trip to see him and his partner. He considered this “visiting us.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also know as Jeanne Phillips.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips