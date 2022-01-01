I like to bring houseplants to the kitchen counter and go over them leaf by leaf, particularly the undersides and axils, where the leaf meets the stem. Smaller plants go in the sink to get hosed off; larger leaves are wiped down with a sponge.
Water will wash off spider mites and help with white flies. Mealy bugs get individual treatment with an alcohol soaked Q-tip.
Worse infestations are ticklish. Even the most chemically committed gardeners don’t relish using strong sprays inside. Insecticidal soap is safe and worth a try, and it is slightly more effective than water, but it is more control than cure.
January is a time for checking the bulbs stored in the basement — dahlias, begonias, callas and the like. If they’ve been damp, rot can set in. Throw out any rotted bulbs and treat the rest with bulb dust from the garden store. Just put a spoonful in a bag, put the bulbs in one at a time, and shake lightly. Or they may just develop a slight mold. Bring them into the warm and lay them on a counter for a day or two.
If they have been too dry, they can desiccate. Dahlias in particular are subject to this. They get shriveled and skinny, dahlia mummies. If you catch it early, you can soak them for an hour in a bucket of water. Then let them dry and pack them in peat moss in a plastic bag.
The worst thing to find is growing sprouts. It’s too early to wake up. Move them to a cooler spot and cross your fingers.
Begonia tubers may have formed little pink dots, like pimples, on the top. Those are buds. If it were March, I would take them out and start them in pots, but it isn’t March. No, it certainly isn’t March. As long as they haven’t formed a tight cluster of leaves, I’ll put them back in their bags. But I will make a mental note to check them every week or so.
And January is a time for checking the pots of bulbs you started forcing last fall. They may need a dollop of water.
If you’re lucky you might find something ready to come inside. The tulips and daffodils need at least fifteen or sixteen weeks of cold, but smaller bulbs like crocus and grape hyacinths may be ready. If the tops are up an inch or so, check the bottom of the pot. If roots are growing out of the hole in the bottom, you can bring them into the light.
Here is where neophytes are most likely to blow it. Pots of spring flowers should not be brought immediately into room temperature. They need a cool room and bright light for three or four weeks while they grow and bud out. And they need to be turned every day to keep them from growing toward the window light.
Once the buds have swelled, maybe even shown a sliver of color, they can be brought into the family room to bloom. By then January will be over and it’s time to start real gardening.
