“Why did you decide to start farming?” When I asked a few farmers this question, they all chuckled, shook their heads and said “Man, I really don’t know!” I questioned some young farmers and some seasoned veterans and from their similar tones, I interpreted that as ‘Why was I crazy enough to take this path in life?’ Once the question sank in and some deeper thought took place, the answers they gave were all that I hoped to hear. Of those that I asked, several were first generation who grew up around farming, but not on actual farms and others had grown up on farms that had been in the family for two or more generations.
Following last week’s article “Farming – The Good Life”(Kevin Brown, BCCD), I wanted to dive a little deeper into the personal reasons as to why it truly is ‘the good life’ and what paths have led farmers to where they are today. Two farmers, who hold special roles in my life, had very different beginnings and still echoed the same sentiments about farming. The most noteworthy and relatable quote I heard was “You ain’t gonna get rich, but there’s no better place to raise a family.” It’s a very common theme throughout most farm family stories.
One farmer, a knowledgeable resource to many around him, was born into a family with some livestock but not a full-fledged farm. At a very young age he went to work for local dairies to earn his way. He knew farming was what he wanted to do so when the opportunity to purchase his own came, he took it. Throughout early adulthood, even having to work off the farm to help support his growing family he didn’t see farming as a burden. It was something to work for and something to always come home to. From raising dairy cattle, to sheep, to beef, agriculture and farming is in his blood. It’s that type of passion that has led he and his family to making lifelong friends in parts of the country that wouldn’t have been made without farming connecting them all. He commented several times; “You just meet so many good people.” (A testament I have learned, firsthand, through my life on our dairy farm, as well as working with the BCCD.) It’s those type of conversations that really are an inspiration to so many budding farmers.
Another conversation was with a young farmer who was raised on a dairy farm. It’s all he knew, but his family encouraged him to go to college and have some life experience off the farm before deciding to come back. That is quite a shift from some others who felt the family pressures and obligation to stay home on the family farm. Knowing that he wanted to still pursue agriculture but not quite sure what aspect he wanted to go into, led him to explore other avenues while furthering his education. Working for other farms while attending college, and being allowed to make his own path, he quickly realized that he was meant to return to the family farm. After seeing struggles from generations before him, and still choosing to pursue farming is proof of the optimism that is essential to this lifestyle. That is exactly what farming is, a lifestyle. It’s not just a job and is not always a reliable paycheck, but even the most pessimistic farmers are quite optimistic to still be working in this industry.
Most of the conversations turned from, “Why did you start?” to explanations of why they kept going and their most valuable take-aways. I’m not sure all farmers would agree with this Mark Twain quote ALL the time, but the sentiment is certainly there, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Farming is hard work mentally and physically, but it’s not a job. It all started as a dream for many. The largest piece of advice I want to share (from the conversations I had) for people who want to be farmers is to consult the experts. Experts, being those who had lived through the trials and tribulations, not to discourage, but to know that it’s so much more than just a title.
I would love to hear more stories and testimonies from other Bradford County farmers as to why YOU chose to farm. Every story is important and worth sharing so that we can get back to the importance of small family-owned farms, a life that is so desired by many. 7
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.