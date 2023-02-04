“Why did you decide to start farming?” When I asked a few farmers this question, they all chuckled, shook their heads and said “Man, I really don’t know!” I questioned some young farmers and some seasoned veterans and from their similar tones, I interpreted that as ‘Why was I crazy enough to take this path in life?’ Once the question sank in and some deeper thought took place, the answers they gave were all that I hoped to hear. Of those that I asked, several were first generation who grew up around farming, but not on actual farms and others had grown up on farms that had been in the family for two or more generations.

Following last week’s article “Farming – The Good Life”(Kevin Brown, BCCD), I wanted to dive a little deeper into the personal reasons as to why it truly is ‘the good life’ and what paths have led farmers to where they are today. Two farmers, who hold special roles in my life, had very different beginnings and still echoed the same sentiments about farming. The most noteworthy and relatable quote I heard was “You ain’t gonna get rich, but there’s no better place to raise a family.” It’s a very common theme throughout most farm family stories.