Following an item in The Review’s “Glancing Backward 75 years” column, Henry Farley researched what was available at the museum. He found these articles. They are also featured in the current edition of the Bradford County Historical Society’s “Settler.” Photos are all from the collection of the Bradford County Historical Society, celebrating 150 years in 2020.
Paul Kirwan on Missing Ship; Had Sailed January 14, 1942
Official Notice Received from British Thru Ford Co, by Miss Helen Kirwan; Towandian’s Career Full of Thrills
Towanda Daily Review March 10, 1942
Paul Kirwan, 26, native Towandian who previously had had several narrow escapes from death but always came up smiling, is feared to have lost his life when his ship was torpedoed “somewhere in the Atlantic.”
Paul’s aunt, Miss Helen Kirwan of Towanda, on Saturday received an official letter from the Ford Motor Company, signed by Q. A. Johnson, Marine superintendent of that company saying:
“We sincerely regret to advise that we have the following message from the U.S. Navy: ‘We have been advised by the British officially that they believe the (name of ship censored) was sunk and fear all crew lost.’ “Our records indicate that your nephew, Paul Kirwan was a member of the crew of the vessel. “On behalf of the company I wish to express our deepest sympathy for you at this moment. I am sorry that we have no further details of this tragedy, but I assure you if any definite news is received, we shall pass such information on to you without delay.”
Since the letter did not say definitely that all on board the ship were lost, Miss Kirwan clings to the hope that Paul in some manner made his escape. Close calls are nothing new to him and always before he has managed somehow to come through.
Although his experience on the sea dates back only six years he has crammed more thrills into those six than most people get in a lifetime. In fact, the first time he ever sailed his ship was wrecked. That was the Chippewa, enroute from Jacksonville, Florida to Galveston, Texas. The ship was caught in a terrific Gulf storm and the crew rescued by the Coast Guard.
Paul who was born in Towanda 26 years ago March 2, was graduated from St. Agnes school in 1934. In the summer of 1935, he and his brother Bernard hitchhiked to Jacksonville. When they got there, they had only a few dollars between them and before they could obtain work, that was gone. Then they got in a soup line being conducted at Jacksonville by the Rev. Mr. Bennett, a former Laceyville pastor.
He noticed that the boys were far above average of those who came to his place and after they had had their nourishment, he spoke to them. They told him they were looking for work and Mr. Bennett, being an old seaman, took them down to the docks where he secured employment for both. Bernard sailed as a member of a crew plying between Jacksonville and Cuba and Paul became a fruit inspector, looking over bunches of bananas as they were brought off the boats. A short time later, he too, got a job and sailed away in the Chippewa which floundered in the storm.
When Italy entered the war in the summer of 1940, the American liner Manhattan was the last ship to leave the Mediterranean with refugees. Paul was a member of the crew.
When the British seized the Moormacsun of the Moore-McCormack line when it was enroute to Bergen, Norway, with a cargo of Ford motors and held the crew for some time at Kirkwall, causing an international incident, Paul was a member of the Moormacsun crew. While at Kirkwall he saw the German planes which made the costly raid on Scapa Flow.
In 1938 while on one of his trips through the Gulf Paul found out after the ship sailed that its destination had been changed. He wrote a letter which he placed in an empty bottle and threw into the water. It was noticed by James M. Bennett, an official of the Philadelphia Electric Company, who said he “qualified as deep sea deputy postmaster” and mailed the letter to Miss Kirwan in Towanda. She received it in time to meet Paul at the new destination. The incident was carried throughout the country on the wires of the Associated Press.
Since Iceland was taken over by the United States, Paul has been on ships which carried supplies there. On one trip in the early winter the ship went through such stiff gales that it lost all its lifeboats and its raft. The convoy was attacked off Greenland and Paul wrote to Helen that “we came on to Iceland on our own.” He said the convoy only made six knots, which was far too slow.
He left on his last trip January 17, Miss Kirwan said. The ship was a 6,000-ton freighter and he was chief petty officer. She has letters from him postmarked from all over the world and a highly interesting scrapbook containing pictures and other souvenirs Paul has sent her.
His sense of humor is shown on one postcard, showing a view of “Hell Norway:” and post marked from there. He wrote: “Having a dull time in Hell.”
Paul’s father, also named Paul lives in Oswego, NY. His brother Bernard is now serving Uncle Sam in Hawaii. His sister Madeline lives in East Orange, NJ. Mrs. Mary E. Kirwan of Towanda and Mrs. Frances Kennedy of Endwell, NY are grandmothers; and aunts besides Helen are Rose Kirwan of Towanda and Mrs. Jay Wheaton, of Endwell. His grandfather, Daniel Kirwan, lives in Ithaca, NY.
Towanda Victory to Be Launched Saturday, November 11, 1944
Towanda Daily Review November 8, 1944
Miss Helen Kirwan of Towanda who will sponsor the “Towanda Victory” ship at its launching received a telephone call yesterday from J. W. Willis, vice-president and general manager of the Bethlehem-Fairview shipyards, announcing that the ceremonies will take place on Armistice Day, Saturday this week.
Miss Kirwan was chosen as sponsor by the U. S. Maritime Commission because her nephew, Merchant Seaman Paul Kirwan of Towanda, was the first real casualty of the war from this borough. He lost his life when the ship was torpedoed in the Atlantic in March 1942. His brother Corp. Bernard Kirwan, of the Field Artillery is now with General MacArthur in the Philippines.
Miss Kirwan is being accompanied by a number of friends and Burges and Mrs. William Litzelman are also going. All expect to leave Friday afternoon.
The group will meet at the Southern Hotel in Baltimore and have luncheon at 11 o’clock Saturday November 11.
The launching will take place at the Bethlehem-Fairview shipyards in Baltimore.
Towanda has provided a library of about 200 books for the ship which will bear the borough’s name in its journeys around the world.
SS. ‘Towanda Victory’ Constructed in 49 Days Launching November 11, 1944
Towanda Daily Review November 10, 1944
By delivering ten major vessels to the Maritime Commission during the month of October, the Bethlehem-Fairview Shipyard located in Baltimore was tied for first place with Kaiser’s Permanente yards located in Richmond California.
Output of the Bethlehem-Fairview Shipyard consisted of seven Liberty ships and three Victory vessels. Last of the Liberty ships was launched at the yard on October 19 and delivered several days later to the Maritime Commission. The vessel was then formally turned over to the Navy for conversion into a Naval Auxiliary Repair Ship (ARG).
The last four Liberty vessels built at the yard were requisitioned by the Navy for conversion to auxiliaries of this type.
The second Victory ship to be launched during November will be the SS “Towanda Victory,” named after Towanda. This vessel is scheduled to slide down the ways on November 11 at 10:45 a.m. with Miss Helen Kirwan of Towanda acting as sponsor. Construction of the new vessel required 49 days from keel laying to launching, and it is the ninth Victory ship to be launched at the yard.
The “Towanda Victory” will be operated by the Black Diamond Steamship Co.
Towanda Victory Launching Seen by Many from County
Towanda Daily Review November 1944
With much more attention than has been given many such occasions the SS “Towanda Victory” was formally launched Saturday November 11, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard in Baltimore, MD. Numerous Bradford County residents and former residents saw the ceremony.
Incidentally two former Towandians who had not seen each other in 30 years met at the launching and had a great visit. They were Charles E. Foyle, U. S. Maritime Inspector, and S. M. Osborne, with whom he went to school in Towanda.
Miss Helen Kirwan of Towanda sponsored the ship, which was 49 days in construction, she being chosen because her nephew, Paul Kirwan, a merchant seaman who lived with her since a small boy, was Towanda’s first casualty in the present war. Paul’s brother Bernard is now with General MacArthur on the island of Leyte in the Philippines. Paul, a first cook on a merchant vessel, was reported missing February 19, 1942, after his ship had been torpedoed by a German submarine.
The sponsoring party met at the Southern Hotel in Baltimore at 9:45 a.m., and in four government cars drove to the dock. A special platform had been built at the end of the ship for the ceremony. An official read the history of Towanda over a loudspeaker system from the deck of the ship and at the appointed hour Miss Kirwan broke a red, white and blue decorated bottle of Champaign on the prow of the ship. It immediately slid down the ways and floated gracefully in the water.
Then the party drove back to the hotel where the U. S. Maritime Commission had a special room engaged. At 12 o’clock there was a banquet attended by 34 at which there were a number of informal talks but most of the time was spent visiting.
The “Towanda Victory” is 460 feet long, has a crew of 80 and carries 10,000 tons. It was built in 49 days.
John M. Carmody of the U. S, Maritime commission was influential in having the ship named for Towanda, he having been born there and having always maintained a love for the community throughout the years.
Towandians have shown their appreciation of the honor by presenting a 200-book library to the ship.
And It’s This Towanda Victory Ship is Named For
Baltimore Evening Sun November 9, 1944
They are naming the Victory ship to be launched this Saturday at the Bethlehem-Fairview Shipyard the Towanda Victory, Towanda is a small town tucked away in the hills of northern Pennsylvania, and the Evening Sun’s editor comes from there. He looked over the information sent by the Maritime Commission on Towanda, PA and was attacked by home-town patriotism.
By Edwin Young
Towanda is an Indian name meaning “where we bury our dead.” It was laid out as county seat of Bradford County in 1812. The building of the North Branch Canal and the Lehigh Valley Railroad made rapid growth for the town. The population of the town steadily increased, and by 1890 reached 4, 100. It is the trading center for a rich agricultural and diary section and has above average business places. Five churches, two banks, and a splendid public-school system, In Towanda the famous David Wilmot lived and practiced law. He was the author of the Wilmot Proviso. Also born and reared in Towanda was Ulysses Mercur.
Henry Farley president of the Bradford County Historical Society submitted the stories on the “Towanda Victory” and Paul Kirwan. This occurred seventy-five years ago and the stories were featured in the February issue of the Bradford County Historical Society Settler a quarterly magazine of Bradford County History and biography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.