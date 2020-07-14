In front of a row of flags, the man stands straight and tall. His dress coat holds brightly striped bars and gold buttons, and gold ribbon rings the lower sleeves. “U.S.” pins cling to the lapels.
Standing beside him, his wife attaches another gold pin to his coat.
It’s a happy moment, and a happy day. Standing there, the man knows this: He did the right thing.
“It’s kind of a rewarding feeling that maybe I made a good decision,” he said later.
Aaron Kuykendall, born and raised in Towanda, just has been promoted to lieutenant colonel in the United States Army. Held March 13 in Fort Belvoir, Va., the ceremony was a highlight of Kuykendall’s 17-year Army career.
It was satisfying.
——
The Army is nothing new to his family. Kuykendall’s father, Dean, from Towanda, served in Vietnam, and his paternal grandfather, Glenn, was in the occupation forces in Germany during World War II. Many other relatives, including cousins and uncles, have served as well.
In many ways, Kuykendall had a normal Towanda childhood. A good athlete, he did sports like baseball, soccer, football and swimming. “I worked at Hurley’s for three years,” he said, as did his younger sister, Sara. It “just taught me how to have a job.”
But he faced challenges. When he was just 11, his mother, Delores, died after a long illness. His father worked swing shift at DuPont and couldn’t always be there, so aunts and baby sitters spent a lot of time with the kids.
The boy was angry about the loss. Angry, but with no one and nothing to be angry at. “I probably have been angry about that my entire life,” he admitted. “I’m never going to feel good about it.”
So he just went on. He “came right back, just went back to school and just went about it for the rest of the time.” Marched on, you could say.
The time came to choose a path. His father hoped he’d attend college, but Kuykendall wanted to enlist in the military. “I wanted to join the Army out of high school,” he explained. It wasn’t really because of his family – he just wanted to go someplace else. “I would say I decided on my own.”
In the end, they both won. Kuykendall enrolled at Shippensburg University, in Pennsylvania but in the southern part of the state, studying criminal justice. And … he signed up for Reserved Officers Training Corps. He also joined the swim team. “I got some money out of it too.”
ROTC opened the military door. The criminal justice – well, “I just needed a degree,” he said.
He graduated in 2003 and began his Army time. As years pass, some service people choose to re-enlist and some don’t. Kuykendall did.
-----------------
The program from his promotion ceremony included a career summary. He’s had a busy, and successful, 17 years:
“Maj. Aaron J. Kuykendall is currently the Plans and Strategy Division chief for G5, United States Army Cyber Command.
“He received his commission as an armor officer from Shippensburg University ROTC in May 2003.
“Prior to his arrival at ARCYBER, he was assigned to G5 Contingency Plans, United States Army Central in Sumter, S.C., where he served two years abroad throughout Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. His previous command and staff assignments included service as platoon leader for the First Battalion, 23rd Infantry and the First Squadron, 14th Cavalry, and executive officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Third Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Second Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Third Squadron, Seventh Cavalry, and Charlie Company, First Battalion, 30th Infantry, both part of the Second Brigade, Third Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga. All five of these assignments included deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.”
(The deployments included three tours in Iraq, where he was a platoon leader and company commander on the front lines. “I was in infantry and cavalry units, also working directly with coalition partners, Iraqi army/police and security contractors,” he explained. He also did a tour each in Kuwait and Qatar as a war planner for three- and four-star commands.)
The program continues:
“Maj. Kuykendall has earned a master’s degree in National Security Affairs from the Washington D.C. Institute of World Politics.
“His military education includes the Armor Officer Basic and Maneuver Advanced Course; the Defense Strategy Course; the Basic Strategic Arts Program; and the Command and General Staff College.
“His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star medal (one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal (one Oak Leaf Cluster), the Army Commendation Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters), the Army Achievement Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Badge.
“Maj. Kuykendall is married to the former JoAnn Griffin of Albany, Ga., also a veteran of OIF II. The Kuykendalls have two daughters, Ainsley and Avery Grace.”
Of the nearly 30 ranks in the Army, lieutenant colonel is in the top seven. It is below only colonel and the various ranks of general.
On March 13, Aaron Kuykendall raised his hand and swore to do that job.
-------------
The Army can be a good career for young people, he believes. “The military has a ton of options,” he said. It’s not just shooting guns. Any field they might be interested in – “the military probably has it.”
Some jobs require a longer enlistment than others, he pointed out, such as training as a helicopter pilot, and enlistees should think about their commitment to some of these areas. Young enlistees should think carefully about what specialty they want, he also warned. If they don’t, “someone’s gonna decide for them and it might not be what they’re cut out for.”
You can go to college and take ROTC, as he did, or enlist and get your degree in the service. Besides an education and training, the military offers the chance to stay fit, take on responsibility and travel, he noted.
“If you want to progress, you will progress,” he stated. Just be cautious. “It’s not for everybody.”
It does bring some challenges. “Staying in is hard … gets harder as you get older,” he stated. For example, his family has moved about 10 times. “Moving gets old,” he admitted. His daughters must change schools often. “That’s hard on them.”
But the career offers advantages. With promotions, Kuykendall earns higher salaries, which helps the family, and gains more responsibility and respect. The Army also offers benefits such as insurance, good mortgage rates and support for families
“I’m happy. It’s been rewarding,” he said. “It’s not easy and it’s not for everybody, but if you can do it it’s a great way to make a living and support your family.” He also knows he’s serving his country, involved in a cause bigger than himself. That’s something “you and your family and everybody can be proud of.”
And that day in March, Aaron Kuykendall knew: ROTC and the Army – it was the right path. “I made a good decision long ago and I’ve stuck with it.
“I’ve stuck with it … the family has stuck with it, and it’s been good in that regard.”
The pin proved it.
