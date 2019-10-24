Get ready to line Main Street for the 92nd Annual Halloween parade in Towanda, beginnng at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The theme is “Be a Volunteer!” in memory and in honor of William “Bill” Manville.
Parade participants are asked to show what a volunteer is or dress up as a favorite volunteer. Then, directly following the parade, travel across the bridge to Tom Fairchild Riverfront Park for Towanda Borough Recreation’s annual bonfire festivities.
There will be make-your-own s’mores as well as apple cider and scary story time.
New this year will be a first responders trunk or treat. It’s a free event and open for everyone to enjoy. Learn more on Towanda Borough Recreation’s Facebook page.
