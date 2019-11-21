The Towanda Jr/Sr High School Class of 2020 (and a few friends) will be presenting the annual class play fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at the high school auditorium.
This year’s production is “Gone With The Breeze” by Tim Kelly with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service.
The play tells the story of the search for an actress to play “Jezebel O’Toole” in Lone Pine Films new extravaganza. It is a spoof of the real life search around the film, “Gone With The Wind.” There are twists and turns along the way.
There will be basket raffles and baked goods. Tickets are $8, general admission and $6, students and senior citizens.
Cast and crew for the production are Dominic Tavani, Kylie Ocasio, Brianna Carlin, Rebeckah Roof, Katrina Roof, Derek Harrington, Zoe Czajkowski, Kaigan Stroop, Lucy Fink, Chayalin Carle, Natalie Stanton, Jessica Hartmann, Gabby Larcom, Taylor Marshall, Maximiliano Vega, Madigan Allen, Blaze Wood, Noah Poll, Lily Rice, Torrah Dughi, Seneca George, Raul Hernandez, Jonnilei Abrams, Charity Jones, Dacion Yrigollen, Alex Perez, Aidan Hennessy and Samuel Tavani.
