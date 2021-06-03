A Towanda performer is taking the stage starting today at the NEPA Bluegrass Festival in Tunkhannock.
Towanda’s Kevin Doupe will be performing at the festival, which runs from today through Sunday.
Doupe will be one of the performers in the pavilion along the Tunkhannock Creek on Friday and Saturday.
The event is headlined by Doyle Lawson & Liberty Pike, the Little Roy and Lizzy Show, the Dave Adkins Band, Sideline, and Seth Multer and Midnight Run Bluegrass on the main stage.
Tickets for the event are available at NepaBluegrass.com.
