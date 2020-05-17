Troy Borough is celebrating the 175th Anniversary of its incorporation this year. The following article was submitted by Henry Farley editor of the Bradford County Historical Society quarterly magazine THE SETTLER which carried this story in the May edition.
A paper given before the Bradford County Historical Society in Troy High School, May 25, 1948 ...
By Ralph H. VanKeuren
Personally, we feel that a succession of dates and names in connection with a paper of this kind is rather dry and uninteresting. They are never long remembered. Such information is often inaccurate and therefore of little value. With your indulgence, therefore, we shall try to give you a few somewhat unrelated facts and episodes of the beginnings of Troy and its development — and do our best to make them interesting.
Bradford County was originally a part of Luzerne County and, as early as 1792, the intersection of Sugar Creek and Tomjack Creek in Burlington was known as Letsom — so named because a tract of land there was owned by a famous British surgeon of that name. He never visited the site. It is highly probable that the very first white men to reach the present site of Troy came via Sugar Creek as it was defined as a navigable stream as far, at least as Troy.
It is our understanding that the building of the old steel bridge at what is known as Long’s Mills was financed by the state because an old Act provided that the state erect bridges over navigable streams. Our search through early histories and documents, however, produced no information that large boats ever docked at the site of Troy.
The Long’s Mills section was the site of great activity long before the present Troy was much of a village. Troy Township was then Augusta Township and I suppose there will be an argument as to whether Long’s Mills was known as Augusta or, as some maintain Lansingburgh. Be that as it may. In the year, 1803, Noah Wilson, stopping here overnight on his way to Alba, found Elihu Smead living in a small log cabin near Long’s Mills. It was in 1810 that the first flouring mill was erected there by Major Ezra Long. He operated a tavern and the sign of his hostelry now hangs in the Masonic Club Rooms. It bears Masonic insignia.
On Wednesday evening, we went to Glenwood cemetery and stood on the site of the first church. It was of the Baptist denomination and was erected on a knoll at the spot now occupied by the enclosed cemetery lot, which contains the graves of H. F. Long, Volney M. Long and their families. Nearby the site is the William Huntington lot with the graves of his three little daughters — Mary, Emma and Jane, who died within a few days of each other in the diphtheria epidemic of 1861. Many other victims of the epidemic are at rest in Glenwood. Rather pathetic in view of the progress that modern medicine has made in combating this dread disease. Just as the returned soldier of World War Two seeks undeveloped country, so did the Revolutionary soldiers invade the wilderness of Northern Pennsylvania and several are buried in Glenwood near the old church site.
Caleb Williams, who died on December 20, 1854, at the age of 88 is one of them, Solomon Morse, who died on August 13, 1829, is another. Also buried nearby is Col. Isaac N. Pomeroy, who came to Troy from Connecticut about 1818. He died in 1861. He was interested in the carding and cloth dressing business and utilized the waters of Sugar Creek for power.
Until a few years ago, the foundation of the early woolen mills known as Loveland’s could be found nearly across from Elms Service Station. A race brought water from Long’s flour mill dam, which was held in by a wall but six feet high. There was little need for flood control in those days as our slopes were well covered with forest trees. Col. Pomeroy was also an inn keeper, his Eagle Hotel standing on the present site of the J. H. McClelland store. Still creek, the small stream that flows past the house long occupied by Theron Strope derived its name from the whiskey still that in the early days utilized its clear waters. We presume that this type of manufacturing was not to the liking of the Rev. E. Rich, first minister of the church in Glenwood. He died in 1812 and is buried near the site of the church. He was a Revolutionary soldier. His son, Rev. Elisha Rich, who died in 1812, is buried on the same lot. A G. A. R. marker stood on the grave of Rev. Elisha Rich, but it was obviously misplaced since he died in 1845 before the Civil War even started.
From the meager facts available, it appears to us that Dr. Almerin Herrick was the “first citizen” of the Troy of that day. He was a physician, a great flower lover, an educator and it is said that he executed the street plan of Troy. Some day when the tiger lilies are in bloom, notice them on the small knoll just east of Long’s Mills. Myth has it that they were planted near the site of Long’s Tavern by Dr. Herrick. He kept a journal of his doings and it is a shame that its present location is not known.
When the first school was erected in the Long’s Mills vicinity, it was called the Shad School from a shad weathervane on the roof and Dr. Herrick was the superintendent. The first schoolhouse in Troy proper stood on the site of the S. M. Canedy & Co. Market and the building was later moved to Elmira Street.
During the Civil War, Troy reached its peak as it was the Provost-Marshall’s Post and the mustering place for five counties. Drafting was accomplished from a wheel in operation in Mitchell’s Hall — the third story over the Shook Barber Shop. The Marshal’s desk — now in the basement of the Gazette Register office was once jimmied and the draft lists stolen. The marks of the jimmy may still be seen on the doors. Soldiers mustered in at Troy were sent via the railroad to a mobilization center at Harrisburg. While in Troy, they were encamped on a marshy plot of ground along Elmira Street between John and King Streets. During the Civil War, it was possible to hire another man to go to war for you and many wealthy Trojans availed themselves of that dubious blessing.
One of the oldest houses in Troy is that now occupied by Miss Minnie Kenyon. It was erected in 1837 by Levi Adams, who came to Troy from Springfield. He was a brother of James Adams, whose daughter, Mrs. Eliza Adams Mitchell, was the first child born in the house. The Crouch family came from Courtland and lived for a time in the Kenyon house. This house for many years was the home of Charles F. Sayles and his family, Miss Grace N. Sayles was a veteran teacher in the Troy Schools. Mr. Sayles was one of the first Postmasters in Troy. The post office was located in the old opera house. It stood on the site of the present Grange National Bank building. The opera house was originally a Methodist church and the remodeled interior was very ornate with an upper and lower box at each side of the stage. The curtain was a work of art — “Just Above Fort Clinton in the Valley of the Little Schuylkill.”
The house, now occupied by Mrs. Jay Overacker, once stood at the corner of Center Street and Elmira. It was occupied by Billy Hamm, a Troy House hosteler, and his family. There was a well by the house and many a merry party was held by Mrs. Hamm and her friends around the well. This house is shown in the keyed oil painting that hangs in the Troy Free Public Library. We recommend this picture to the student of early Troy history.
Another of the first houses in Troy is the former Newberry house — now occupied by Mrs. Cora Rolison, was built by Robert Kendall on the foundation and as a part of the Churchill Barnes house. He was a Troy dentist for many years. “Bob” Kendall, a prominent Mason, was quite a character. Mr. Barnes made a trip to Troy, NY and was so much impressed with the city that he succeeded in having Troy named as it is.
The first bank in Troy was established prior to the Civil War and stood at the alley corner of what is now the McCabe & Prutsman store. Pomeroy Brothers established a bank in the present Prutsman’s Sporting Goods Store. The First National Bank was opened in 1895 and, in 1898, bought the Pomeroy Mitchell bank and moved into its present quarters in May 1917.
One of the early residents of Troy was Charles Paine. He had two sons — Charles and Clement. He wanted Clement to go into the ministry but Clement is alleged to have said: “I would have to stand on a block to get my head over the pulpit.” In the very early days of Troy, Clem Smead had a log cabin on the present site of the Dr. Meikle residence. When 12 years old, Elihu Case was sent on horseback to Elihu Smead’s on an errand. He saw a small black animal in the road and jumped off the horse to get it. It proved to be a small black bear and It began to cry and whimper when he picked it up. Mama Bear heard the commotion and rushed out of the brush, Young Case hung on to the bear and down the road they raced, bear and horse. Although badly scratched, he still had the bear when he arrived at his destination.
Any “Gleanings of the Past” would be incomplete without reference to Troy’s tanneries. As early as 1827, Calvin Dodge built a small tannery of four or five vats for Laban Bowen in the rear of the present site of the Bardwell home and service station. This was later owned by Brainard Bowen and was torn down some years ago. Edward VanDyne was for some time with the Bowen tannery, which was on the Case sawmill site on the Fall Brook Road. It was operated with success until 1920.
A man named Jeff Lawhead hauled tanbark from Alba to the VanDyne tannery. In those days, nearly every adult male wore a derby hat. Lawhead, a Seven Day Adventist, never wore a hat and when Mr. Everett VanDyne asked him the reason, he replied that he was a great student of the Bible and that the Lord never wore a hat. To this Mr. VanDyne remarked he also was a great student of the Bible and that he had never read of the Lord wearing pants. Lawhead had nothing to say.
Troy was always an active town socially. Back in the Gay Nineties, the young bloods had a custom of hiring the hotel hack or bus on New Year’s Day and making social calls on their friends. At each house, they were escorted to the punch bowl or its equivalent and, by the time that all the calls had been accomplished, the day was over for some of them.
At one time, Volney M. Long, proprietor of the Troy House, ran hacks to Longs Mills to allow customers to partake of spring waters there supposed to have great medicinal properties.
Once you start on a historical paper similar to this one, you find so much material that a volume could be written. We started to make this article short and we shall hold to it.
