Twitty and Lynn coming to Bradford County

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty broke hearts and stitched them back together with their signature country music duets in decades past. Now, some of their biggest hits are coming to the Keystone Theater, performed by descendants of the country music icons.
On March 5, the duo of Twitty and Lynn will bring their tribute tour, A Salute To Conway And Loretta to Bradford County. Headlining the show are Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway Twitty.
Tayla said the idea to tour covering the music of their grandparents came to her five years ago.
“Every year my grandmother has a little tribute to Conway at her property. And Tre was singing one year and I thought ‘Wow,’” she said.
Tayla approached Tre after his set and said if he ever wanted to tour together to contact her. A short time later Tre did just that.
“He’s such fun to work with,” Tayla said, “We work well together. I’m a terrible harmony singer, but he’s really good at it so we compliment each other.”
While Tre wasn’t very experienced with the music industry, Tayla had performed and toured as a member of the band Stealing Angels from 2007 to 2012.
“Performing with my memaw was easier for me because it was all about the show. But when I was in Stealing Angels I learned a lot about the actual music business” recalled Tayla recalled.
“When you’re an act on your own you need to know about record deals and managers and touring logistics and how to promote yourself on the radio. It’s a whole different ballgame,” she said, adding that she greatly valued her time with Stealing Angels and the lessons she learned.
Tayla’s grandmother Loretta has been a major supporter of her and Twitty as they tour.
“Memaw has always been my biggest fan and she loves that we’re touring around and performing her and Conway’s old songs. She loves hearing our stories of the road and telling stories of her and Conway performing. Our performances give her memories of her friendship with Conway,” Tayla said. “She’s never been anything but supportive of me since I was 20 and of us since we started touring.”
Loretta Lynn is considered a pioneer of female performers on the country stage, with several of her works causing controversy addressing topics that were considered taboo at the time such as her song “The Pill,” discussing a woman’s sense of liberation with the advent of birth control. Tayla said her grandmother never saw songs such as “The Pill” and “Rated X” as controversial.
“She was just writing her life,” Tayla explained, “A lot of those songs were her personal experiences. They were a way of healing for her.”
Loretta Lynn’s contributions to country music are such that she was the subject of a 1980 biopic starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones called “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Tayla mentioned that her grandmother “loved the film” and said the only part they didn’t get right was not properly showing the vibrance and energy of Loretta’s mother Clara.
“She was also upset that Tommy Lee Jones didn’t win an Oscar for his part playing my grandfather,” Tayla claimed.
When discussing her onstage chemistry with Tre, Tayla couldn’t say enough about her music partner.
“Tre really brings Conway to life on the stage. He’s so eloquent and calm on stage and a great storyteller. He was young when Conway died, so this is a good way for him to stay connected to Conway.”
Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn are one of the most prolific country music collaborations in music history, releasing 10 studio albums and 13 singles together during their careers before Twitty’s tragic death in 1993. Tayla and Tre have been attempting to carry on that legacy since that fateful conversation five years ago and performed at the Tioga County Fair in Wellsboro last year. Towanda is just one stop in what Lynn described as a “busy year” as she and Tre tour the country covering their grandparents’ best hits and ensure that their music lives on.
Lynn and Twitty will be performing at the Keystone Theatre March 5. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the duo’s website twittyandlynn.com.
