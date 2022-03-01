Understand Your Dog at Happy Tails Shelter

The Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, Laura Clarson will present a program Learn to Speak Your Dog’s Language starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Anyone interested in improving communication with their dog is encouraged to attend.
Most owners are familiar with the uncomfortable signs of dog behavior, such as restlessness, lethargy, and lack of interest in normal activities, even playing and eating. They know that baring the teeth is a warning sign, whereas, wagging the tail usually means friendliness. A tail down or dragging can indicate pain. A dog in stress, pain, or fright may sit quietly in a corner facing the wall. However, there are many everyday canine expressions that owners may miss or not understand.
The presentation is designed to help humans see the world from the dog’s point of view, with tips on how to introduce dogs to children, strangers, and new dogs. It offers clues to dog behavior in various situations, including bite prevention. Also, identifying what a dog wants is important; for example, the author’s own dog stares and gives one bark, translating, “I need to go outdoors.”
Most dogs are intelligent and communicative. Humans just need to put more effort into recognizing and understanding the canine language. This information not new. Over five decades ago, researchers of animal behavior found that the mental development of puppies equaled that of human babies until approximately two and a half years of age, when the child achieved verbal capability. At that point, because the dog does not have the same vocal mechanism for speaking words, it falls behind. With this knowledge, careful observation, and patience, humans can interpret dog ways and expressions more easily. Happy Tails sponsors hope the Learn to Speak Your Dog’s Language program will help owners learn what their dogs are trying to tell them.
With this event, Happy Tails representatives wish to remind followers that one important goal of the shelter is education. Therefore, it is hoped that such programs will be valuable to the pet community now and after the shelter is open for residents. Opening is expected when the current installation of kennels is complete.
The Happy Tails shelter is located at 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda. For more information, visit the website, Facebook, or call (570) 485-9750.
