Q: Greg I love the Ford Shelby Cobra, which you could buy at a Ford dealer back in the mid-1960s. How many were actually built through 1968? I know Corvette built those Grand Sports to battle the Cobras, but they were race only. Any other info you can give on the Ford Cobra is appreciated as I read a lot about the Shelby Cobra and many times it’s different from what I thought. Danny, from St. John’s, Florida.

A: Danny I’m happy to help as there is much misinformation on the Shelby Cobra out there.