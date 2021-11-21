The Valley Chorus is getting ready for its annual Christmas concert and is inviting the community for “an afternoon of music, celebration and Christmas cheer.” The concert, entitled “Do You Hear What I Hear?”, will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 inside the Waverly High School auditorium.
Tickets are $8 in advance and available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, or through Valley Chorus members. Tickets at the door are $10.
