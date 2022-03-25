(VALLEY UPC) Valley United Presbyterian Church invites the community to The Life and Music of P. P. Bliss with Michael Burrell and Carrie Hooper at 3 p.m. Sunday at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly.
This event will include a portrayal of the late Philip Paul Bliss (P. P. Bliss), former resident of Bradford County, American composer, conductor, writer of hymns and gospel singer. Enjoy selections performed on Bliss’s melodeon, hymn histories and audience singing to selections from one of the most famous Christian song writers in history.
The event is free, and no registration is required. For more information, call the church office at (570) 268-5035.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
