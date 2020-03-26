'We Stand Ready,' with Sayre and Canton natives, bringing music into homes

Usually at this time the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus would be on tour. But COVID-19 has changed all of that.
Now, these honorable musicians are sharing their show with those cooped up in their homes through YouTube and Facebook as part of the virtual concert series “We Stand Ready.”
Staff Sgt. Sarah Polinski, a Sayre High School and Mansfield University graduate before enlistment, hosted Wednesday’s stream, and will be presenting some musical history as part of today’s performance. Polinski is a soprano in the chorus.
Sgt. First Class Joel Ciaccio of Canton, a double bass player with the concert band, will also be shown on the live streams, which continue daily through April 2.
According to the band, the performances are not only musical, but also incorporate education and interactivity through the digital mediums.
“We will even broadcast full pre-recorded concerts of each of our performing components, the Concert Band and Soldier’s Chorus, Jazz Ambassadors, and Six-String Soldiers,” the band said in a letter. “We hope this daily online presence will provide a sense of unity, inspiration, and calm during these uncertain times, and remind all Americans of the strength and resilience of our country.”
For more information or for links to the Army Field Band’s Facebook and YouTube videos, visit armyfieldband.com.
