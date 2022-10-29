In July of 2003, our dairy farmer neighbors, Larry and Ginny Case, received $10.39 per hundredweight for their milk. By way of comparison, the price of milk in September 1996 had been $15.81. Numbers are cold and simple; the families that lived with the numbers are infinitely more complex. Over time, such numbers would invariably translate into desperation and farm failures.
Dairy farmer families have been up against bad numbers since the late 1950s. In the period between 1957 and 1987 nearly 9 out of every 10 dairy families in Tioga County called it quits. Between 1970 and 1980, farm families decreased by 41% in Bradford County, 61% in Lycoming County, and 63% in Tioga County. In 1987, Mansfield University began a comprehensive survey of dairy farm families in these three counties. Within 6 months, 7% of the farmers identified for interviews were already out of business; another 4% could not be located and were thought to be out of business. Low milk prices, high grain prices, and a local drought had collided, pushing even more dairy farm families off the farm. Those of us who worked the research project (a Pennsylvania General Assembly Grant) felt more like counselors than researchers. Farmers are generally an optimistic bunch; however, 10% of the farmers we interviewed in 1987 indicated they planned to discontinue dairy farming within five years; there was no plan whatsoever that the barns would ever again be filled with dairy cows. On that kind of background, $10 milk could only paint a picture of “out of control” stress for real families.
Farmers are independent, ambitious, industrious, and stubborn. If you ask a farmer what he or she likes most about farming, you’ll hear something on the order of, “I like being my own boss.” Most people like having control of their own lives --farmers more so. Research on farm stress consistently showed problems with the bank, low commodity prices, or out of control costs to be the strongest stressors for farm families. And why not? Farmers strongly believe that ingenuity and hard work will solve any problem. Yet, dealing with $10 milk was a lot like trying to fly by waving a couple of turkey feathers in the air. The deserted, empty barns of our area were to be the outcome. We miss our farmers.
Most people become irritable when a stressor continues too long --farmers are no exception. Stress is a psychological term taken from engineering. The fix is also found in engineering. If a bridge is overloaded you can do two things: reduce the load and/or support it from underneath. Though farmers tried to remedy low milk prices, it did not guarantee the “hoped-for” outcome. It does seem prudent to secure support from understanding people. Gripe often --it’s a good means of blowing off excess steam (anxiety)! Realize that your spouse is not always this irritable --hopefully, he or she will reciprocate! Take into consideration that the two of you may be looking at things from completely different viewpoints --one from resolution, the other from denial. And remember, you‘re both right. Now, thirty years later, we still do not know what to think. That’s OK.
Though it’s been many years ago that I stood in the burned-out farmhouse of, Steve & Susan Saxton, I can still smell the “wet smoke;” –my mind completely blank of helpful words. It is the same feeling that makes me want to help Ukrainian Refugees today. Steve was trying to milk their cows with no water. Susan was standing in the middle of a mangled, melted, water-soaked-mess of charcoal, crying, as she searched hopelessly for a few pieces of memorabilia from her former life --all in vain. Her piano had turned to carbon --her computer (a gift from the kids) was a melted hunk of plastic and metal. The porcelain doll collection given to her by her grandmother was lost. The compact TV she bought for her children with her first teaching check? Melted. Nothing was saved. Yet, Steve & Susan did not see themselves as losers. Why? Because, –their own words, “We still have each other.” In the aftermath of it all; our farmers were required to “reinvent” themselves. Many are still on the farm –only, in a different way. The land is still there; the autumn trees still display a cacophony of brilliant colors. –Yet, the golden thread that connects generations of farmers is that simple phrase, “We still have each other.”
