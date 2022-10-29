In July of 2003, our dairy farmer neighbors, Larry and Ginny Case, received $10.39 per hundredweight for their milk. By way of comparison, the price of milk in September 1996 had been $15.81. Numbers are cold and simple; the families that lived with the numbers are infinitely more complex. Over time, such numbers would invariably translate into desperation and farm failures.

Dairy farmer families have been up against bad numbers since the late 1950s. In the period between 1957 and 1987 nearly 9 out of every 10 dairy families in Tioga County called it quits. Between 1970 and 1980, farm families decreased by 41% in Bradford County, 61% in Lycoming County, and 63% in Tioga County. In 1987, Mansfield University began a comprehensive survey of dairy farm families in these three counties. Within 6 months, 7% of the farmers identified for interviews were already out of business; another 4% could not be located and were thought to be out of business. Low milk prices, high grain prices, and a local drought had collided, pushing even more dairy farm families off the farm. Those of us who worked the research project (a Pennsylvania General Assembly Grant) felt more like counselors than researchers. Farmers are generally an optimistic bunch; however, 10% of the farmers we interviewed in 1987 indicated they planned to discontinue dairy farming within five years; there was no plan whatsoever that the barns would ever again be filled with dairy cows. On that kind of background, $10 milk could only paint a picture of “out of control” stress for real families.